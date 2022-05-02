Mike Birbiglia to Guest Host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” This Week

Deadline is reporting that Jimmy Kimmel is temporarily stepping away from hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! after a family member brought home a case of Covid.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to announce that he has Covid and will not be hosting his late night show this week.
- In his tweet, Kimmel says he got the virus from his daughter, though everyone in his family is feeling fine. He also noted that he’s received the vaccination and recommended booster shorts.
- Comedian Mike Birbiglia—who was one of the featured guests this week—will fill in for Kimmel starting May 3rd.
- Kimmel will resume hosting once he has the all-clear.
What They’re Saying:
- Jimmy Kimmel: “Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.”
- Mike Birbiglia: “I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show.”
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 2nd-6th:
- Monday, May 2
- Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Iliza Shlesinger (Netflix is a Joke: The Festival)
- Tuesday, May 3
- Mike Myers (The Pentaverate)
- Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)
- Musical Guests The Black Crowes
- Wednesday, May 4
- Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Afterparty)
- Musical Guests The Head and the Heart
- Thursday, May 5
- Kevin Hart
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Friday, May 6
- TBD
