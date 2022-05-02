Production on Hulu’s “Saint X” Shuts Down After Crew Members Walk Off Set

According to Deadline, filming has been shut down on Hulu’s new series Saint X after several crew members, including the key grip and members of the electric unit, walked off the set.

What’s Happening:

Filming for Hulu’s new series Saint X has been taking place in the Dominican Republic.

The members of the crew that walked off the set, said to span the show's entire first unit grip and electric teams, were from the U.S.

They allege that they were not compensated correctly for overtime, which led to their walk-off.

A spokesperson for Disney TV Studios confirmed that a number of employees were let go after “walking off the job, forcing filming to stop.” The spokesperson said they will be replaced with other U.S. union members.

The set of the psychological drama has remained dark since (Saturday and Sunday were scheduled days off); it is unclear when filming will resume, although a studio insider indicated to Deadline that the goal is to restart production later this week.

According to Deadline, the dispute stems from the amount of overtime the impacted crew members were getting paid after reaching 12 hours of work a day. According to sources close to the workers, the studio was paying them 1.5 their rate until the 14-hour mark which they claim violated many of the crew’s contracts.

It’s understood the producers tried to keep the shooting going which proved to be impossible, as the main film lights were switched to house lights and the crew members involved in the dispute picked up their equipment and left. Those technicians were subsequently fired.

About Saint X:

Saint X is a psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives that explores the girl-gone-missing genre. It's a show about how a young woman's mysterious death during a Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

is a psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives that explores the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during a Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. It stars Josh Bonzie ( The Politician ), Jayden Elijah ( School’s Out Forever ), Victoria Pedretti ( The Haunting of Bly Manor ) and West Duchovny The Magicians ).

The show is based on Alexis Schaitkin's 2020 novel of the same name.

Creative Team:

Writer/Executive Producer: Leila Gerstein

Director/Executive Producer: Dee Rees

Executive Producers: Stephen Williams, Anonymous Content, DreamCrew Entertainment

Author/Executive Producer: Alexis Schaitkin

Saint X is a production of ABC Signature.