West Duchovny Joins the Cast of Hulu’s “Saint X”

According to Deadline, West Duchovny, daughter of actor David Duchovny, is set as a lead opposite Victoria Pedretti and Josh Bonzie in Hulu’s upcoming eight-part series, Saint X.
What’s Happening:
- Saint X is a psychological drama, told in multiple timelines and perspectives, which explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre.
- It’s a show about how a young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.
- Duchovny will play Alison, a smart and charismatic young woman who is beginning to look at her own privilege through a critical lens as she vacations with her family at a beautiful island resort.
Creative Team:
- Writer/Executive Producer: Leila Gerstein
- Director/Executive Producer: Dee Rees
- Executive Producers: Stephen Williams, Anonymous Content, DreamCrew Entertainment
- Author/Executive Producer: Alexis Schaitkin
- Saint X is a production of ABC Signature.
