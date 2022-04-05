West Duchovny Joins the Cast of Hulu’s “Saint X”

According to Deadline, West Duchovny, daughter of actor David Duchovny, is set as a lead opposite Victoria Pedretti and Josh Bonzie in Hulu’s upcoming eight-part series, Saint X.

What’s Happening:

is a psychological drama, told in multiple timelines and perspectives, which explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Duchovny will play Alison, a smart and charismatic young woman who is beginning to look at her own privilege through a critical lens as she vacations with her family at a beautiful island resort.

Creative Team:

Writer/Executive Producer: Leila Gerstein

Director/Executive Producer: Dee Rees

Executive Producers: Stephen Williams, Anonymous Content, DreamCrew Entertainment

Author/Executive Producer: Alexis Schaitkin

Saint X is a production of ABC

