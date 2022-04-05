West Duchovny Joins the Cast of Hulu’s “Saint X”

by |
Tags: , ,

According to Deadline, West Duchovny, daughter of actor David Duchovny, is set as a lead opposite Victoria Pedretti and Josh Bonzie in Hulu’s upcoming eight-part series, Saint X.

What’s Happening:

  • Saint X is a psychological drama, told in multiple timelines and perspectives, which explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre.
  • It’s a show about how a young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.
  • Duchovny will play Alison, a smart and charismatic young woman who is beginning to look at her own privilege through a critical lens as she vacations with her family at a beautiful island resort.

Creative Team:

  • Writer/Executive Producer: Leila Gerstein
  • Director/Executive Producer: Dee Rees
  • Executive Producers: Stephen Williams, Anonymous Content, DreamCrew Entertainment
  • Author/Executive Producer: Alexis Schaitkin
  • Saint X is a production of ABC Signature.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now