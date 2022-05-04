Celebrate Black Spire Day with New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Merchandise Line

In addition to the showcase of May the Fourth merchandise at Star Wars Launch Bay, a new line of Black Spire Day merchandise has been released across the park in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge tonight at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.

Apparel

Mug

You can also celebrate Black Spire Day with a special mug.

Pins

The best new Galaxy’s Edge merchandise might be these pins. There’s one for Oga’s Cantina, Ronto Roasters and Droid Depot.

Plenty to choose from!

