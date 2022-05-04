DCappella Releases “Cantina Band” Video and Announces Fall US Tour

In honor of Star Wars Day, today DCappella, Disney’s premier a cappella singing sensation, unveiled a video for “Cantina Band,” their take on the song composed by John Williams which appeared in the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope.
What’s Happening:
- The video for “Cantina Band” marks the first time ever an outside film crew was permitted to shoot within Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and the first music video ever captured on-site.
- The song is part of Magic Reimagined, the latest EP by DCappella released on Friday and available now here.
- You can watch the music video for “Cantina Band” below:
- DCappella also announced a fall US tour, “Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella.”
- Kicking off November 4th in Spokane, WA, the cross-country trek runs through to the holidays concluding on December 23rd in Cedar Rapids, IA.
- Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13th. All dates and details are available here, and an itinerary is included below.
- The US tour follows a Japanese run this summer.
DCappella On Tour
- August 5 – September 9: DCappella Japan Tour 2022
- November 4 – December 23: “Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella” US Tour
AUGUST
5-21 – Tokyo – Tokyu Theatre Orb
25-28 – Osaka – Orix Theater
30 –Hiroshima – Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall
SEPTEMBER
2 – Fukuoka – Fukuoka Sun Palace
4 – Kagoshima – Kawasho Hall (Kagoshima Citizens’ Culture Hall) No. 1 Hall
6 – Nagoya – Japan Special Ceramics Civic Center Forest Hall
9 – Sapporo – Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater hitaru
NOVEMBER
4 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
5 – Salem, OR – Historic Elsinore Theatre
6 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
8 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatrea
9 – Bakersfield, CA –The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theatre
11 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim
12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Artsa
13 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavli Theatre
15 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
16 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre
17 – Mesa, AZ – Ikelda Theater
19 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theater
20 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
22 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall
23 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
25 – Stafford, TX – Stafford Centre
26 – Corpus Christi, TX – Selena Auditorium
27 – San Antonio, TX – HEB Performance Hall
29 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center
30 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall
DECEMBER
2–Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
3 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center
4 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall
6 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
7 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center of the Arts
9 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
10 – Stamford, CT – Palace Theatre
11 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center
13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center
15 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center
16 – Boston, MA – Berklee Performance Center
17 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury
18 – Reading, PA – Santander PAC
20 – Lima, OH – Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center
21 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre
22 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center
23 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre