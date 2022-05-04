DCappella Releases “Cantina Band” Video and Announces Fall US Tour

In honor of Star Wars Day, today DCappella, Disney’s premier a cappella singing sensation, unveiled a video for “Cantina Band,” their take on the song composed by John Williams which appeared in the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope.

What’s Happening:

DCappella also announced a fall US tour, “Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella.”

Kicking off November 4th in Spokane, WA, the cross-country trek runs through to the holidays concluding on December 23rd in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13th. All dates and details are available here

The US tour follows a Japanese run this summer.

DCappella On Tour

August 5 – September 9: DCappella Japan Tour 2022

November 4 – December 23: “Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella” US Tour

AUGUST

5-21 – Tokyo – Tokyu Theatre Orb

25-28 – Osaka – Orix Theater

30 –Hiroshima – Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall

SEPTEMBER

2 – Fukuoka – Fukuoka Sun Palace

4 – Kagoshima – Kawasho Hall (Kagoshima Citizens’ Culture Hall) No. 1 Hall

6 – Nagoya – Japan Special Ceramics Civic Center Forest Hall

9 – Sapporo – Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater hitaru

NOVEMBER

4 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

5 – Salem, OR – Historic Elsinore Theatre

6 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

8 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatrea

9 – Bakersfield, CA –The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theatre

11 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Artsa

13 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavli Theatre

15 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

16 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre

17 – Mesa, AZ – Ikelda Theater

19 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theater

20 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

22 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

23 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

25 – Stafford, TX – Stafford Centre

26 – Corpus Christi, TX – Selena Auditorium

27 – San Antonio, TX – HEB Performance Hall

29 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

30 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall

DECEMBER

2–Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

3 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center

4 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

6 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

7 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center of the Arts

9 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

10 – Stamford, CT – Palace Theatre

11 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center

15 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

16 – Boston, MA – Berklee Performance Center

17 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury

18 – Reading, PA – Santander PAC

20 – Lima, OH – Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center

21 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre

22 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

23 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre