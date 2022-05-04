DCappella Releases “Cantina Band” Video and Announces Fall US Tour

by |
Tags: , ,

In honor of Star Wars Day, today DCappella, Disney’s premier a cappella singing sensation, unveiled a video for “Cantina Band,” their take on the song composed by John Williams which appeared in the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope.

What’s Happening:

  • DCappella also announced a fall US tour, “Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella.”
  • Kicking off November 4th in Spokane, WA, the cross-country trek runs through to the holidays concluding on December 23rd in Cedar Rapids, IA.
  • Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13th. All dates and details are available here, and an itinerary is included below. 
  • The US tour follows a Japanese run this summer.

DCappella On Tour

  • August 5 – September 9: DCappella Japan Tour 2022
  • November 4 – December 23: “Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella” US Tour

AUGUST

5-21 – Tokyo – Tokyu Theatre Orb

25-28 – Osaka – Orix Theater

30 –Hiroshima – Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall

SEPTEMBER

2 – Fukuoka – Fukuoka Sun Palace

4 – Kagoshima – Kawasho Hall (Kagoshima Citizens’ Culture Hall) No. 1 Hall

6 – Nagoya – Japan Special Ceramics Civic Center Forest Hall
9 – Sapporo – Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater hitaru

NOVEMBER

4 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

5 – Salem, OR – Historic Elsinore Theatre

6 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

8 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatrea

9 – Bakersfield, CA –The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theatre 

11 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Artsa

13 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavli Theatre

15 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

16 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre

17 – Mesa, AZ – Ikelda Theater

19 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theater
20 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

22 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

23 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

25 – Stafford, TX – Stafford Centre

26 – Corpus Christi, TX – Selena Auditorium

27 – San Antonio, TX – HEB Performance Hall 

29 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

30 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall

DECEMBER

2–Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

3 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center

4 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

6 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

7 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center of the Arts

9 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

10 – Stamford, CT – Palace Theatre

11 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center

15 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

16 – Boston, MA – Berklee Performance Center

17 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury

18 – Reading, PA – Santander PAC

20 – Lima, OH – Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center

21 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre

22 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

23 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre