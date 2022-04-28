DCappella Releasing New “Magic Reimagined” Album Tomorrow, April 29th

A cappella fans rejoice, for Disney’s very own a cappella group, aptly called DCappella, have a new album coming out, entitled Magic Reimagined.

Magic Reimagined will have six new a cappella takes on classic Disney tunes.

will have six new a cappella takes on classic Disney tunes. The track list is as follows: “Cantina Band” from Star Wars : A New Hope “Supercalifragilsticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins “This is Me” from Camp Rock “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo” from Cinderella “Heigh Ho” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “Stretch Break” from Mickey Mouse Funhouse



The album will be released tomorrow, April 29th.

You can pre-save or pre-add Magic Reimagined on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer.

About DCappella:

DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol

