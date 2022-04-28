DCappella Releasing New “Magic Reimagined” Album Tomorrow, April 29th

A cappella fans rejoice, for Disney’s very own a cappella group, aptly called DCappella, have a new album coming out, entitled Magic Reimagined.
What’s Happening:
- Magic Reimagined will have six new a cappella takes on classic Disney tunes.
- The track list is as follows:
- “Cantina Band” from Star Wars: A New Hope
- “Supercalifragilsticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins
- “This is Me” from Camp Rock
- “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo” from Cinderella
- “Heigh Ho” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- “Stretch Break” from Mickey Mouse Funhouse
- The album will be released tomorrow, April 29th.
- You can pre-save or pre-add Magic Reimagined on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer.
About DCappella:
- DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in acappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.
Recent DCappella Singles: