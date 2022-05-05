New PhotoPass and On-Ride Photo Options for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Marvel fans looking to capture a memory of their trip through the Wonders of Xandar are sure to enjoy the new PhotoPass Magic Shots available outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.
Various different options are available.
From a simple photo with the Nova Corps Starblaster…
To one superimposed with more spaceships.
You can even get a Magic Shot with Groot himself!
At today’s media preview, our own Jeremiah and Mack tried out the new Magic Shots.
Of course, there’s also an on-ride photo available to capture your memories of this awesome new attraction.
More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
