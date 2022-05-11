Mickey Mouse Balloon Collection Floats into shopDisney

It feels like we’re floating on air with the Mickey Mouse Balloon collection that’s new to shopDisney! Inspired by the popular souvenirs, this playful series makes a great addition to your wardrobe and best of all they won’t float away!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Walt Disney World Vault Collection

The collection arrived first at Disney parks Spirit Jersey Clogs by Crocs PopSocket PopWallet

The collection is inspired by the original Mickey Mouse balloons and Walt Disney World resort icons from the early days of the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Each pattern features a fun color palette of green, pink, orange, yellow and blue accompanied by the original Walt Disney World logo.

Fans can shop their favorite styles now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$74.99

Mickey Mouse Balloons Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Balloons PopSockets PopWallet – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Icon Balloons Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Walt Disney World

More Disney Balloons

Love Mickey Mouse Balloons? These Ear Headbands are a fun way to showcase your fandom all year long.

Mickey Mouse ''Play in the Park'' Balloon Light-Up Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse Snowman Balloon Light-Up Ear Headband for Adults