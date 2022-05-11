Mickey Mouse Balloon Collection Floats into shopDisney

It feels like we’re floating on air with the Mickey Mouse Balloon collection that’s new to shopDisney! Inspired by the popular souvenirs, this playful series makes a great addition to your wardrobe and best of all they won’t float away!
- In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, Disney revealed Mickey Mouse balloon-inspired styles for their Vault Collection.
- The collection arrived first at Disney parks and has now come to shopDisney. The brightly colored series of accessories includes:
- Spirit Jersey
- Clogs by Crocs
- PopSocket PopWallet
- The collection is inspired by the original Mickey Mouse balloons and Walt Disney World resort icons from the early days of the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Each pattern features a fun color palette of green, pink, orange, yellow and blue accompanied by the original Walt Disney World logo.
- Fans can shop their favorite styles now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$74.99
Mickey Mouse Balloons Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
Mickey Mouse Balloons PopSockets PopWallet – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
Mickey Mouse Icon Balloons Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Walt Disney World
