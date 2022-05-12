Families Reconnect with One Another in New Disney+ Series “Family Reboot”

This June, Disney+ is helping six different families strengthen their bonds with one another in the all-new series Family Reboot, with all episodes streaming on June 15th only on Disney+.

From executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos of Milojo Productions in partnership with executive producers Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami for Talos Films, the six-part series follows real families as they take a one-of-a-kind journey to reconnect. As each family deals with jam-packed calendars, Family Reboot gives them a chance to spend uninterrupted time together as they work with their guide to renew their relationships.

In each episode, a family takes a full week away from their busy schedules to go on a journey to reconnect and rebuild their family bonds. Leaving their phones, laptops and all other devices behind, they must find their way to their week-long accommodations the old-fashioned way, with just a paper map in hand.

On arrival, they’re greeted by their Family Reboot guide, who welcomes them to their journey and directs them to their first activity, finding the key to their house for the week. Once the families have gotten inside and have chosen the rooms they must share, the guide talks to the parents about how the week ahead can benefit them the most, whether it’s finding ways to connect with their children, with each other or both. For the next several days, it’s more fun and games interspersed with meaningful conversations that the families typically haven’t had time to have.

They leave the journey completely “rebooted” — more connected, happier and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook.

This project was originally announced in 2019 (Re)Connect.

The episodes include the following:

The Family That Lassos Together, Stays Together

The Hernandez family is so busy they can barely find time to eat dinner together, with mom Conisha going back to school, stepdad Alonzo in the Navy and eldest son Te’Vean preparing for college. With guide Arel Moodie, the family heads to the desert to reconnect through a series of fun and hilarious games, like lassoing fake cattle, bringing them closer and helping them remember the good times.

The Family That Dances Together, Stays Together

The Wilsondebrianos have been extremely busy ever since mom, Monique, and dad, Chevalo, launched their backyard burger business, ironically making it nearly impossible for them to find the time to eat dinner with daughters Ashley and Amber. On their journey to a farm, guide Spirit organizes fun games and dancing to help them remember how much they mean to each other.

The Family That Cooks Together, Stays Together

The Sherr-Garcia family finds themselves pulled in a million different directions with son Miles going off to drama school, daughter Bette being an elite gymnast, papa Estevan busy at work and dad William coordinating it all. On their journey to a farm, guide Mike Dow creates a series of games to remind the family how well they know each other and how much they have always bonded over food.

The Family That Balances Together, Stays Together

The Barker family has just relocated from Pennsylvania to North Carolina for dad Dave’s job, making their lives a little out of balance. Long hours at work for Dave and a new school for daughters Emma and Lola keep mom Lisa on her toes. Family Reboot guide Arel Moodie leads a series of fun activities, bringing them closer together and reminding them that home is where the heart is.

The Family That Hula Hoops Together, Stays Together

The Marin family is pulled in many different directions with dad, Shawn, working long hours, son Tyler working night shifts, son Ryan at school and mom, Becki, homeschooling youngest son Griffin. They barely get a chance for quality time. Family Reboot guide Arel Moodie creates a series of activities designed to remind them that having fun with family is the most important thing of all.

The Family That Bounces Together, Stays Together

The Strong family lives up to their name as, along with daily life, they’ve been coping with son Bennett’s new diagnosis of epilepsy, a full-time job for them all. Family Reboot guide Mike Dow creates a series of fun-filled activities that help remind the family that finding moments of fun and laughter between the stress can make a big difference, especially at Walt Disney World

What They’re Saying:

Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami, executive producers, said: “We all know people whose families have got so caught up in their own individual lives and schedules that they’ve grown apart and are missing the love, friendship, fun and support family members can provide to each other. Family Reboot will provide audiences with valuable ideas and experiences they can use in their own lives and reinvigorate their own family relationships.”