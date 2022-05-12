Hulu Becomes the Streaming Home of Three Music Festivals

Music festival fans who can’t make it to their favorite events have a new place to stream all of the fun: Hulu!
What’s Happening:
- Hulu announced on their Twitter today that they are now your exclusive festival streaming destination.
- You’ll be able to stream the musical experiences of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits with a Hulu subscription this year.
- Bonnaroo takes place June 16th-19th.
- Lollapalooza takes place July 29th-31st
- Austin City Limits Music Festival takes place October 7th-9th.
More Hulu News:
- Disney’s Onyx Collective announced today that it has picked up the docuseries Gigante, chronicling the political and cultural impact of Sabado Gigante with never-before-seen footage from Don Francisco’s personal archives.
- In some sad news, Variety is reporting that Hulu has canceled comedy series Dollface after a two season run.
- Hulu’s latest drama strays away from their recent trend of adapting true stories, instead focusing on Conversations with Friends. Check out Rebekah’s review of the 12-episode series.
