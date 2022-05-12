Hulu Releases New Trailer and Key Art for “The Orville: New Horizons”

Hulu has released a new trailer and key art for the third series of The Orville, an exciting new mission subtitled New Horizons, which is set to arrive on the streaming platform on June 20th.

Hulu has released the full trailer and key art for the third season of Seth MacFarlane's science fiction ode to Star Trek, The Orville: New Horizons.

Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The Orville: New Horizons premieres Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 with weekly releases, only on Hulu.

The Orville: New Horizons Cast

Seth MacFarlane

Adrianne Palicki

Penny Johnson Jerald

Scott Grimes

Peter Macon

J. Lee

Mark Jackson

Chad L. Coleman

Jessica Szohr

Anne Winters

Creative Team:

The Orville: New Horizons is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door.

is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was created and written by Seth MacFarlane.

MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.