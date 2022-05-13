Tokyo Disney Resort Announces New Disney Premier Access Paid “FastPass” Offering

Following the lead of Disneyland Paris and the domestic Disney Parks, the Tokyo Disney Resort has announced it will soon be offering a paid FastPass-esque option called Disney Premier Access.
What’s Happening:
- The Tokyo Disney Resort has announced a new option called Disney Premier Access, which will allow guests to reserve rides on select attractions by paying an additional fee.
- Premier Access will launch in the official Tokyo Disney Resort App starting May 19th.
- Upon the services debut, two attractions will be offered:
- Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast (Tokyo Disneyland)
- Soaring: Fantastic Flight (Tokyo DisneySea)
- These reservations will come at a cost of 2,000 yen per access (currently around $15.50 USD).
- With the arrival of Premier Access, the former Standby Pass for Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast and Soaring: Fantastic Flight are no longer offered.
- However, regular standby lines remain available for both attractions.
- Closing out their press release, OLC stated “The two Parks will continue to operate with the goal of creating a seamless guest experience by reducing the daily capacity to a number lower than before the outbreak of COVID-19, and by introducing innovative services that will empower our guests to enjoy the Parks their way and continue to respond to guest needs.”
A Premier Access Primer:
- Not to be confused with the Disney+ feature that allowed viewers to watch first-run movies, Disney Premier Access first launched at Disneyland Paris in 2021 to replace the former FastPass system.
- With Premier Access at Disneyland Paris, guests could purchase a la carte access to select attractions for a variable fee.
- This system predates the somewhat similar Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane options that have since launched at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
- More recently, Disneyland Paris also announced the impending launch of Premier Access Ultimate, which will include one ride on all available Premier Access attractions for a single fee.