shopDisney 2022 Graduation Gift Guide

Whether keeping your graduation celebrations very traditional or doing something different and fun (Disney trip anyone?) Disney gifts are the way to go! shopDisney has put together a list of magical surprises that will delight your favorite graduate as they celebrate their accomplishments.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney Graduation Gift Guide

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Graduation Cap for Adults – 2022 | shopDisney

Put some extra pomp in your circumstance wearing Mickey's deluxe ''Class of 2022'' Ear Hat Graduation Cap with plush mouse ears on mortarboard. Then advance to celebrations wherever you wear this scholarly accessory!

Mickey Mouse 2022 Plush

Our soft plush souvenir Mickey is covered in the spirit of celebration as he displays a burst of 2022 logos and fireworks from the Disney Parks, plus simulated leather pants and shoes

Mickey Mouse 2022 Graduation Hat Bangle by Alex and Ani

Celebrate your accomplishment with this 2022 Graduation Ear Hat bangle from Alex and Ani. The adjustable goldtone bracelet features a detailed mortar board charm with the ''2022'' engraving incorporating a Mickey icon complete with Preciosa Crystal to commemorate your sparkling scholastic success.

Toy Story ''Reach for the Sky'' Mug

The daily weather forecast is for blue skies and fluffy white clouds when you drink from this Toy Story mug. Along with the raised clouds is the inspirational message ''Reach for the sky'' so, along with its contents, this cup is sure to give you a lift.

Dream It! Do It! Book

Marty Sklar began his Disney career at Disneyland in 1955. Known as ''the kid,'' he was the youngest of the creative team Walt had assembled at WED Enterprises. Dream It! Do It! is his own story of his epic Disney journey.

Stitch Graduation Plush 2022

Celebrate your graduate's wild achievements with our soft Stitch plush. Lilo & Stitch's excitable Experiment 626 wears a satin cap and gown, holds a felt diploma, and makes a cuddly companion when exploring that brave new world

The Book of Boba Fett Crossbody Sling Bag

Reward yourself with this crossbody sling inspired by the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunter, and the star of the new Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Featuring cool graphics and decals, this Star Wars bag's clever compact design has zip pockets and enough space for all your essentials.

Donald Duck Graduation Day 2022 Pin – Limited Release | shopDisney

Place this congratulatory cloisonné pin into your collection with the proper pomp and circumstance. If Donald can graduate to the next level, anyone can!

Disney Parks 2022 Mystery Pin Set – 2-Pc. | shopDisney

Our Disney Parks Mystery Pin Collection is filled with unexpected surprises for 2022. Each blind box contains two randomly selected pins from a possibility of eight different designs featuring classic Disney character favorites.