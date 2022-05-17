Harmony Barber Shop to Reopen at Magic Kingdom on July 31st

The Harmony Barber Shop at Magic Kingdom will resume operation on July 31st.
What’s Happening:
- A haircut can once again be part of your Walt Disney World experience beginning July 31st when the Harmony Barber Shop reopens its doors on Main Street U.S.A.
- The location is famous for its “My First Haircut” experience for kids, which comes pixie dust and a certificate.
- Special edition pixie dust will be included with haircuts for Guests of all ages, themed to the 50th Anniversary of the resort.
- The location will use a reservation system when it reopens, with bookings appearing in the My Disney Experience app beginning June 28th. This system was first put in place in 2019.
- Walk-in appointments will be accepted based on availability, but reservations are recommended.
- The Harmony Barber Shop is the last remaining location on Main Street U.S.A. that has yet to reopen from the pandemic.
- In a Disney Parks Blog announcement post, Disney also confirmed that Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations will resume operations at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland later this year.
