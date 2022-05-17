Harmony Barber Shop to Reopen at Magic Kingdom on July 31st

The Harmony Barber Shop at Magic Kingdom will resume operation on July 31st.

What’s Happening:

A haircut can once again be part of your Walt Disney World

The location is famous for its “My First Haircut” experience for kids, which comes pixie dust and a certificate.

Special edition pixie dust will be included with haircuts for Guests of all ages, themed to the 50th Anniversary of the resort.

The location will use a reservation system when it reopens, with bookings appearing in the My Disney Experience app beginning June 28th. This system was first put in place

Walk-in appointments will be accepted based on availability, but reservations are recommended.

The Harmony Barber Shop is the last remaining location on Main Street U.S.A. that has yet to reopen from the pandemic.

