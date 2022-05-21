Celebrate National Streaming Day with the Latest Episode of “What’s Up, Disney+”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts celebrate National Streaming Day and continue to celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, hear from the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and so much more!
What’s Happening:
- This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin the show with a brief sing-along to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto.
- What better way to celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, than by talking about the MCU’s first Pakistani-American and Muslim Super Hero with Sana Amanat, executive producer of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel.
- She shares how the story is about how Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) wants nothing more than to be just like the Avengers.
- Then, in honor of National Streaming Day, our hosts share all of the recently announced premiere dates for movies and series, including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, ZOMBIES 3, Baymax! and more.
- The celebration of National Streaming Day continues with some “blue carpet” interviews from Bundletown, in addition to a view of the Disney+ drone show that took place in Los Angeles.
- Up next, Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader) and Moses Ingram (Reva) talk about the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi and their experience making this new addition to the Star Wars galaxy.
- And finally, Andre and Jenny discuss some iconic Chip 'n Dale moments to celebrate the release of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which is now streaming on Disney+.
