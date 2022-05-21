Celebrate National Streaming Day with the Latest Episode of “What’s Up, Disney+”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts celebrate National Streaming Day and continue to celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, hear from the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin the show with a brief sing-along to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto .

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin the show with a brief sing-along to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from . What better way to celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, than by talking about the MCU’s first Pakistani-American and Muslim Super Hero with Sana Amanat, executive producer of Marvel Ms. Marvel .

. She shares how the story is about how Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) wants nothing more than to be just like the Avengers.

Then, in honor of National Streaming Day, our hosts share all of the recently announced premiere dates for movies and series, including She-Hulk : Attorney at Law , ZOMBIES 3 , Baymax! and more.

, , and more. The celebration of National Streaming Day continues with some “blue carpet” interviews from Bundletown, in addition to a view of the Disney+ drone show that took place in Los Angeles.

Up next, Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader) and Moses Ingram (Reva) talk about the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi and their experience making this new addition to the Star Wars

and their experience making this new addition to the And finally, ​​Andre and Jenny discuss some iconic Chip 'n Dale moments to celebrate the release of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which is now streaming on Disney+.