Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their June 2022 new additions, including the streamer’s exclusive revival of The Orville, new seasons of Only Murders in the Building and Love, Victor, and more. The Hulu library grows to include some pretty big 20th Century Studios franchises, including films from the Aliens, Predator, and Die Hard series. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3 – June 2

Jealous of the Thunder Sisters, the men on the farm undergo a difficult initiation to join the exclusive tribe of women while Eep and Dawn prepare for the ultimate skate-off with the Punch Monkeys to reclaim their skate spot. As Phil sets on a mission to prove he’s a fun guy, the girls adopt a stranded egg that may not be as innocent as it seems. Prehistory's favorite families return with new shenanigans, hilarious adventures and a whole lot of heart!

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere – June 2

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

FIRE ISLAND (2022) – June 3

Set in the iconic Pines, Andrew Ahn’s “Fire Island” is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance. Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice, the story centers around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends.

Love, Victor: Complete Final Season – June 15

This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (2022) – June 17

In “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson (“Love, Actually”) embodies the candor and apprehension of retired teacher Nancy Stokes, and newcomer Daryl McCormack (“Peaky Blinders”) personifies the charisma and compassion of sex worker Leo Grande. As Nancy embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening and Leo draws on his skills and charm, together they find a surprising human connection.

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 1 – June 23

“The Bear” follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 Premiere – June 28

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season – June 30

Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue to explore the world outside of the habitat. Marty hoofs it all the way out to a trash-littered beach desperately waiting for his Junior Ranger magic touch! Gloria and Lala reunite after Lala's hibernation, but Gloria doesn’t know how to fit in with her new frog crew. Alex learns on the job directing his first Broadway show. And Melman searches for his own Giraffe herd at another habitat across town, only to discover that you don't have to be the same species to be a family!

New On Hulu in June

Available June 1

America's Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere (NBC)

Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere (NBC)

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Lego Masters:Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Glee: Complete Series (20th Television)

THE 6TH DAY (2000)

30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)

50 FIRST DATES (2004)

A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013)

ALIEN (1979)

ALIENS (1986)

ALIEN 3 (1992) 930th Anniversary)

ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997) (25th Anniversary)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR (2004)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR: REQUIEM (2007) (15th Anniversary)

THE AMERICAN (2010)

AN EDUCATION (2009)

BEWITCHED (2005)

BRIDESMAIDS (2011)

BURN AFTER READING (2008)

CABIN FEVER (2003)

COMPADRES (2016)

COUNTRY STRONG (2010)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

DICK (1999)

DIE HARD (1988)

DIE HARD 2 (1990)

DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995)

THE DILEMMA (2011)

DISTURBING THE PEACE (2020)

DON JON (2013)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997) (25th Anniversary)

FRED CLAUS (2007) (15th Anniversary)

FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)

GET LOW (2010)

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)

GO FOR IT (2011)

GRIDIRON GANG (2006)

HAPPY FEET (2006)

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)

IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)

THE LAST TOURIST (2021)

LEMON (2017)

LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007) (15th Anniversary)

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)

MASTERMINDS (2016)

MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999)

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (2004)

NEW YEAR'S EVE (2011)

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996)

NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS (2000)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)

PREDATOR (1987) (35th Anniversary)

PREDATOR II (1990)

PREDATORS (2010)

THE PROFESSIONAL (1994)

PROMETHEUS (2012) (10th Anniversary)

PUSH (2009)

REIGN OVER ME (2007) (15th Anniversary)

RESULTS (2015)

ROBOTS (2005)

RV (2006)

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

THE SMURFS (2011)

THE SMURFS 2 (2013)

THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)

TOMCATS (2001)

TRY HARDER! (2021)

TYLER PERRY'S MEET THE BROWNS (2008)

UNTRACEABLE (2008)

VACANCY (2007) (15th Anniversary)

THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001)

WEEKEND AT BERNIE'S (1989)

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)

WHITE GOD (2014)

YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)

Available June 2

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3 ( Hulu

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere ( Hulu

THE DUFF (2015)

Available June 3

Available June 5

INTRIGO: DEAR AGNES (2019)

Available June 6

Hotel Hell: Complete Series (Fox)

Available June 7

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)

Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Starz)

THE ACCURSED (2021)

BETWEEN ME AND MY MIND (2019)

QUEENS OF PAIN (2020)

Available June 8

Killer Cases: Complete Season 2 (Cineflix)

Available June 9

THE DOG KNIGHT (2021)

INDEMNITY (2021)

Available June 10

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10 (CBS)

Available June 11

HERE BEFORE (2021)

WARHUNT (2022)

Available June 12

INTRIGO: SAMARIA (2019)

Available June 13

THE FREE FALL (2021)

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (2021)

Available June 15

Love, Victor Hulu

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 8 (The HISTORY Channel)

American Pickers: Complete Season 1 (The HISTORY Channel)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17 (The HISTORY Channel)

Assembly Required: Complete Season 1 (The HISTORY Channel)

Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Crime Beat: Complete Season 1-3A (Nelvana International Limited)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 3-4 (LIFETIME)

Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1-2, 4 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 5-9, 13 (A&E)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Leave it to Geege: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 13 (LIFETIME)

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 3 (LIFETIME)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 7-9 (The HISTORY Channel)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18 (The HISTORY Channel)

Roman to the Rescue: Season 1C (Disney XD)

THE BURNING PLAIN (2008)

EUROPA REPORT (2013)

FRONTERA (2014)

THE GOOD DOCTOR (2011)

I MELT WITH YOU (2011

OBSESSED WITH THE BABYSITTER (2021) (LIFETIME)

SCARY MOVIE 5 (2013)

SECRETS OF A GOLD DIGGER KILLER (2021) (LIFETIME)

THE WRECKING CREW (2008)

TWO LOVERS (2008)

WORLD'S GREATEST DAD (2009)

Available June 16

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

Available June 17

Available June 18

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

THE LEDGE (2022)

TED K (2021)

Available June 19

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

Available June 22

Available June 23

FX The Bear FX

THE BURNING SEA (2021)

Available June 25

BIG GOLD BRICK (2022)

GASOLINE ALLEY (2022)

Available June 26

THE DESPERATE HOUR F.K.A LAKEWOOD (2022)

Available June 28

Available June 30

FLAWLESS (2007) (15th Anniversary)

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season ( Hulu

PRINCE AVALANCHE (2013)

Leaving Hulu in June

June 2

A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX (2020)

June 3

MISS SNAKE CHARMER (2020)

June 5

THE SECRET GARDEN (2020)

June 10

DESTINY IN SPACE (1994)

THE DREAM IS ALIVE (1985)

FIRES OF KUWAIT (1992)

GALAPAGOS (2006)

HAIL COLUMBIA! (1982)

INTO THE DEEP (1994)

JOURNEY TO THE SOUTH PACIFIC (2013)

SPACE STATION (2002)

SURVIVAL ISLAND (1996)

T-REX: BACK TO THE CRETACEOUS (1998)

June 14

BREAKUP AT A WEDDING (2013)

THE CAT IN THE HAT (2003)

THE DUSTWALKER (2020)

PAN (2015)

VHYES (2019)

June 15

NOTES ON A SCANDAL (2006)

June 20

SONGS MY BROTHERS TAUGHT ME (2015)

June 23

FOR AKHEEM (2017)

THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR (2017)

June 24

I.T. (2016)

June 25

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY (2018)

June 28

CARRION (2020)

June 29

KILLING THEM SOFTLY (2012)

THE LIMEHOUSE GOLEM (2016)

OSIRIS CHILD: SFV1 (2016)

PILGRIMAGE (2017)

June 30

10 YEAR PLAN (2014)

4TH MAN OUT (2015)

50 FIRST DATES (2004)

68 KILL (2017)

78/52: HITCHCOCK'S SHOWER SCENE (2017)

8MM (1999)

A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013)

THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)

ALIEN (1979)

ALIEN 3 (1992)

ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997)

ALIENS (1986)

ALMOST ADULTS (2016)

ALMOST HUMAN (2014)

AMERICAN GUN (2005)

AN ACCEPTABLE LOSS (2019)

THE ANGEL'S SHARE (2012)

ANTZ (1998)

ASTRO BOY (2009)

AUSTENLAND (2013)

BAND AID (2017)

THE BANGER SISTERS (2002)

BATTLE LOS ANGELES (2011)

BEFORE MIDNIGHT (2013)

BILLY MADISON (1995)

BLUE STREAK (1999)

BOYS ON THE SIDE (1995)

BRIDESMAIDS (2011)

BRIGSBY BEAR (2017)

BROTHERS (2009)

CARNAGE PARK (2016)

CHUCK (2017)

CITIZEN JANE: BATTLE FOR THE CITY (2017)

CITIZEN SOLDIER (2016)

COPYCAT (1995)

CRASH (2005)

THE CURED (2018)

DANGER CLOSE (2019)

DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)

DEALIN' WITH IDIOTS (2013)

DEALT (2017)

DEATH AT A FUNERAL (2010)

DEFINITELY, MAYBE (2008)

DIE HARD (1988)

DIE HARD 2 (1990)

DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995)

DONNYBROOK (2019)

DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)

ELAINE STRITCH: SHOOT ME (2014)

EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)

THE FACE OF LOVE (2014)

FACTOTUM (2006)

FEEL THE NOISE (2007)

FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)

FRANK SERPICO (2017)

FREE TO RUN (2016)

FREEDOMLAND (2006)

FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)

FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)

G (2005)

GET HIM TO THE GREEK (2010)

GIMME THE LOOT (2013)

GLEE THE 3D CONCERT MOVIE (2011)

GRADUATION (2017)

GREEN ZONE (2010)

HELLIONS (2015)

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (2005)

THE HOLLARS (2016)

HORNET'S NEST (2014)

HOT SHOTS! PART DEUX (1993)

THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT (2018)

I DANIEL BLAKE (2017)

I KNOW WHO KILLED ME (2007)

I REMEMBER YOU (2017)

IN THE ARMY NOW (1994)

INTERMISSION (2004)

THE INTERNATIONAL (2009)

JOHN CARPENTER'S VAMPIRES (1998)

JUST MY LUCK (2006)

THE KARATE KID (2010)

LAST DAYS HERE (2012)

THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)

LET'S BE EVIL (2016)

LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (2006)

LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007)

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)

MADE IN AMERICA (1993)

MANIC (2013)

MAUDIE (2017)

MO' MONEY (1992)

THE NEGOTIATOR (1998)

ODE TO JOY (2019)

PASSAGE TO MARS (2017)

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986)

PERSONAL SHOPPER (2017)

PLANET 51 (2009)

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990)

THE POWER OF ONE (1992)

RABID DOGS (2016)

RADIO (2003)

THE RAID 2 (2014)

RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010)

REBEL IN THE RYE (2017)

ROXANNE (1987)

RUNAWAY JURY (2003)

SAVING FACE (2004)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (1995)

SHELLEY (2016)

THE SIEGE (1998)

SIGHTSEERS (2013)

SPARKLE (2012)

ST. ELMO'S FIRE (1985)

STAY (2005)

STEP (2017)

SWEET VIRGINIA (2017)

TAKE EVERY WAVE (2017)

THAT'S MY BOY (2012)

THINK LIKE A MAN (2012)

THREE FUGITIVES (1989)

THE THREE STOOGES (2012)

TRANSCENDENCE (2014)

THE UNKNOWN GIRL (2017)

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000)

THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001)

WOLVES (2017)

WOMEN AND SOMETIMES MEN (2017)

ZOOKEEPER (2011)

