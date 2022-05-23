Get Your Photo With the Stanley Cup at Disney Springs This Week

Guests visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World later this week will be able to see and get their photo with the Stanley Cup.

Starting Wednesday, May 25th and through May 26th, guests can see and take their photos with the NHL icon.

The photo spot will be located in the Town Center, next to Pandora Jewelry and will be open from 2-8 PM.

This comes just a couple of weeks after the iconic trophy made an appearance at the Downtown Disney District Disneyland Resort

The limited time photo opportunity celebrates the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the NHL, which can be seen on ABC ESPN

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO started this week with up to 10 first round games on ESPN and ESPN2 over three days that began on, Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. ET.On Tuesday immediately following the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on ESPN, four different games took place, providing fans with continuous action across the quadruple header. The Point will continue to air daily as a lead-in to games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final.

