Get Your Photo With the Stanley Cup at Disney Springs This Week

Guests visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World later this week will be able to see and get their photo with the Stanley Cup.
- Starting Wednesday, May 25th and through May 26th, guests can see and take their photos with the NHL icon.
- The photo spot will be located in the Town Center, next to Pandora Jewelry and will be open from 2-8 PM.
- This comes just a couple of weeks after the iconic trophy made an appearance at the Downtown Disney District in Disneyland Resort.
- The limited time photo opportunity celebrates the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the NHL, which can be seen on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+, with games starting today, May 12th.
- The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO started this week with up to 10 first round games on ESPN and ESPN2 over three days that began on, Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. ET.On Tuesday immediately following the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on ESPN, four different games took place, providing fans with continuous action across the quadruple header. The Point will continue to air daily as a lead-in to games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final.
More on the NHL Playoffs:
- Quest For The Stanley Cup, the behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, returns Friday, May 27.
- A first look, “The Quest Begins,” will premiere on NHL Network and the NHL's YouTube and Facebook channels on May 20 before the series drops weekly on Friday nights starting May 27, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and at YouTube.com/NHL in Canada.
- The docuseries is back for its seventh season to bring viewers unparalleled access inside all four rounds of the Playoffs.
- Each episode will take fans through the unscripted drama on the ice, on the benches, in the dressing rooms and in the home lives of players and members of the coaching staff.
- The weekly series is an entertaining companion to the Playoffs viewing experience, offering exclusive access to every thrilling moment of every series, on and off the ice.