Disney Junior Shares First Trailer for Upcoming New Series “Eureka!”

Disney Junior has shared the first trailer for their upcoming new animated series Eureka!, ahead of its premiere next month.
- The new trailer introduces the titular character, Eureka, who delivers the familiar quote “if you can dream it, you can do it.”
- The trailer also goes on to invite viewers to “imagineer a whole new era of fun.”
- Eureka! Will premiere on Disney Junior on Wednesday, June 22.
- Check out the new trailer below:
More on Eureka!:
- Set in the prehistoric world of Rocky Fills, this animated musical series following a young inventor as she finds new ways to make life better.
- Norton Virgien (Doc McStuffins), Niamh Sharkey (Henry Hugglemonster) and Erica Rothschild (Sofia the First) co-created the series and all serve as executive producers on Eureka!
- The series employs field experts in science and engineering including Disney Imagineers, Christiana “Chee” McGuigan and Dr. Knatokie Ford.
- Consulting producers include Rusty Cundieff (Tales from the Hood) and Donna Brown Guillaume (Happily Ever After: Fairytales for Every Child).
- Songs will be written by Kari Kimmel (Spirit Riding Free) with score by Frederik Wiedmann (All Hail King Julien).
- Brown Bag Films (Doc McStuffins) is currently animating the series for Disney Junior.
The cast:
- Ruth Righi (Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max) as Eureka
- Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as Roxy
- Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy) as Rollo
- Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) as Ohm
- Kai Zen (Amphibia) as Pepper
- Devin Trey Campbell (Broadway’s Kinky Boots) as Barry
- Fred Tatasciore (Big Hero 6 The Series) as Murphy