Disney Junior Shares First Trailer for Upcoming New Series “Eureka!”

Disney Junior has shared the first trailer for their upcoming new animated series Eureka!, ahead of its premiere next month.

The new trailer introduces the titular character, Eureka, who delivers the familiar quote “if you can dream it, you can do it.”

The trailer also goes on to invite viewers to “imagineer a whole new era of fun.”

Eureka! Will premiere on Disney Junior on Wednesday, June 22.

Check out the new trailer below:

More on Eureka!:

Set in the prehistoric world of Rocky Fills, this animated musical series following a young inventor as she finds new ways to make life better.

Norton Virgien ( Doc McStuffins ), Niamh Sharkey ( Henry Hugglemonster ) and Erica Rothschild ( Sofia the First ) co-created the series and all serve as executive producers on Eureka!

The series employs field experts in science and engineering including Disney Imagineers, Christiana "Chee" McGuigan and Dr. Knatokie Ford.

Consulting producers include Rusty Cundieff ( Tales from the Hood ) and Donna Brown Guillaume ( Happily Ever After : Fairytales for Every Child ).

) and Donna Brown Guillaume ( ). Songs will be written by Kari Kimmel ( Spirit Riding Free ) with score by Frederik Wiedmann ( All Hail King Julien ).

) with score by Frederik Wiedmann ( ). Brown Bag Films (Doc McStuffins) is currently animating the series for Disney Junior.

