Disney Junior Shares First Trailer for Upcoming New Series “Eureka!”

Disney Junior has shared the first trailer for their upcoming new animated series Eureka!, ahead of its premiere next month.

  • The new trailer introduces the titular character, Eureka, who delivers the familiar quote “if you can dream it, you can do it.”
  • The trailer also goes on to invite viewers to “imagineer a whole new era of fun.”
  • Eureka! Will premiere on Disney Junior on Wednesday, June 22.
  • Check out the new trailer below:

More on Eureka!:

  • Set in the prehistoric world of Rocky Fills, this animated musical series following a young inventor as she finds new ways to make life better.
  • Norton Virgien (Doc McStuffins), Niamh Sharkey (Henry Hugglemonster) and Erica Rothschild (Sofia the First) co-created the series and all serve as executive producers on Eureka!
  • The series employs field experts in science and engineering including Disney Imagineers, Christiana “Chee” McGuigan and Dr. Knatokie Ford.
  • Consulting producers include Rusty Cundieff (Tales from the Hood) and Donna Brown Guillaume (Happily Ever After: Fairytales for Every Child).
  • Songs will be written by Kari Kimmel (Spirit Riding Free) with score by Frederik Wiedmann (All Hail King Julien).
  • Brown Bag Films (Doc McStuffins) is currently animating the series for Disney Junior.

The cast:

  • Ruth Righi (Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max) as Eureka
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as Roxy
  • Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy) as Rollo
  • Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) as Ohm
  • Kai Zen (Amphibia) as Pepper
  • Devin Trey Campbell (Broadway’s Kinky Boots) as Barry
  • Fred Tatasciore (Big Hero 6 The Series) as Murphy