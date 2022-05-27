“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Pop-Up Now Open at Disney Springs

With The Bob’s Burgers Movie hitting theaters today, fans can stop by Disney Springs at Walt Disney World for a special pop-up featuring Impossible.
- Fans of Bob’s Burgers can stop by the AMC Theatres at Disney Springs and find a pop-up dedicated to the new movie.
- Guests can get their hands on a free slider from Impossible Foods and even get the recipe for the burger.
- According to our own Rebekah, the slider “has a nice bit of heat due to sriracha and pepperoncini.”
- Guests can also win prizes, like an Impossible pin.
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie pop-up will be open today through May 29th.
More Bob’s Burgers:
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series.
- The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.
- The Bob's Burgers Movie showcases voice talent which includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.
- The film was directed by Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith.
- The producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith and Janelle Momary.
- Check out Mike’s review of the film.
- Mike also had a chance to attend a Q&A with Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard about the series and the new movie.
- Finally, while we’ll need to wait a few more days to see the full film, a clip for the movie has been released.
The Bob’s Burgers Movie is in theaters now.