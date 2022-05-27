“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Pop-Up Now Open at Disney Springs

With The Bob’s Burgers Movie hitting theaters today, fans can stop by Disney Springs at Walt Disney World for a special pop-up featuring Impossible.

Fans of Bob's Burgers can stop by the AMC Theatres at Disney Springs and find a pop-up dedicated to the new movie.

can stop by the AMC Theatres at Disney Springs and find a pop-up dedicated to the new movie. Guests can get their hands on a free slider from Impossible Foods and even get the recipe for the burger.

According to our own Rebekah, the slider “has a nice bit of heat due to sriracha and pepperoncini.”

Guests can also win prizes, like an Impossible pin.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie pop-up will be open today through May 29th.

The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series.

is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers

The Bob's Burgers Movie showcases voice talent which includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.

The film was directed by Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith.

The producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith and Janelle Momary.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is in theaters now.