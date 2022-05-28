Video: Celebrate the Nite Star Wars Fireworks Spectacular From Batuu

Last night was the last Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite (for now, we’re sure they’ll be back), and we were able to get a special vantage point of the special fireworks show from a distant outpost on the edge of the galaxy.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans who attended the recent Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events at Disneyland Park were treated to a special fireworks show high above Main Street USA and Sleeping Beauty Castle.

However, many Star Wars fans also decided to check out the special fireworks show featuring iconic music from the franchise while positioning themselves in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Fireworks that took place near the castle aren’t the main focus here, but the lights and colors can be seen on the spires while the classic music of John Williams plays.

The show, titled “Celebrate the Nite,” features classic themes from the franchise, including the Imperial March, the Main theme from the films, Duel of the Fates, and even music from The Mandalorian .

You can also check out our video of the full show as seen from Main Street USA when the event first kicked off earlier this month below.

Last night’s Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite was the last of the special Star Wars event nights that were scheduled, but another Disneyland After Dark event is on the horizon, Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion.