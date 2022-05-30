New Episode of “Disney+: Bridging The Gap” Discuses the Impact of Strong Asian Leads

The latest entry of the Disney+ YouTube series, Bridging The Gap, brings several of the key creative team behind Raya and the Last Dragon together to discuss the impact and importance of strong Asian leads in film.
What’s Happening:
- Bridging the Gap celebrates Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the cast and creatives from Raya and the Last Dragon.
- Kelly Marie Tran (voice of Raya), Fawn Veerasunthorn (Story Artist), and Carrie Liao (Story Artist) discuss how strong Asian lead characters can challenge stereotypes to positively influence the perception of the Asian community.
- Raya and the Last Dragon is streaming on Disney+.
