Starbucks “Been There” Star Wars Mugs Spotted at the Disneyland Resort

Following all of the excitement from Star Wars Celebration, we’ve been anxiously dreaming about our favorite planets in the Star Wars galaxy. It seems that even Disneyland is feeling the hype as the resort has just received a shipment of three Starbucks “Been There” mugs.

What’s Happening:

While we can’t yet travel to other planets, Star Wars fans can imagine they’ve been all over the galaxy with Starbucks’ cleverly themed “Been There” mugs.

We spotted these at Starbucks, but according to fans reports, these stylish beverage holders can also be found at:
Star Wars Trading Post (Downtown Disney)
Market House (Disneyland)

Each mug features one for the far off planets from the Star Wars universe with this wave highlighting:
Ahch-To
Naboo
Nevarro

The mugs have a white background full of “hand drawn” images of landmarks and characters important to the planet. The inside of the mugs feature a solid color that’s subtly connected to the famed locale.

These trendy cups are made of stoneware and measure about 5 3/4'' High x 4'' Wide x 3 1/2'' Deep. They hold 14 oz and are microwave and dishwasher safe.

Starbucks “Been There” mugs sell for $22.99 each and are available at the Disneyland resort.

Ahch-To

One of the newer planets (at least to the big screen) is Ahch-To where Rey found Luke and asked for training in the ways of the Force. Both can be spotted here along with Chewbacca and Porgs, the ghost of Yoda (yes!) and an X-Wing and more!

Naboo

Anikin would love this sleek, not gritty mug that features Queen Amidala, Darth Maul, “Duel of the Fates” scene (why?), even Jar Jar Binks, and that’s just on the front! Around the side you’ll spy Palpatine, the Trade Federation Battleship and even some underwater monsters…there’s always a bigger fish!

Nevarro

Take a look and you’ll spot Mando, Grogu, the mythosaur skull, the Razer Crest, IG-11, Greef Karga, a TIE Fighter and so much more.

Good to Know:

The mugs originally debuted on shopDisney and are currently sold out. It’s not clear if they’ll be restocked.