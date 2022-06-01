Disney Speedstorm to Enter Closed Beta on June 8th

The launch of the new video game, Disney Speedstorm, is drawing ever nearer, as the new game will be entering closed beta testing in just a matter of days.
What’s Happening:
- Gameloft has announced that Disney Speedstorm will be entering Closed Beta for PC on June 8, 2022. Players can sign up to have a chance to race in the Closed Beta here or at https://disneyspeedstorm.com/.
- Note, while the Closed Beta will be exclusive for PC on Steam and Epic Game Store, Disney Speedstorm will be launching worldwide on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation5 (PS5), PlayStation4 (PS4), Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles.
- More details about the launch of this new game are set to arrive in the near future.
- Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined as high-speed road warriors, with race tracks inspired by their unique worlds. An incredible lineup of racers will include Baloo, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, the Beast and more, suited-up and revving up for racing action.
- From the dynamic tabletops of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to the wilds of The Jungle Book, and even racing on the Great Wall of China seen in Mulan, players can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing!
- Players will be able to speed through action-packed tracks solo, or challenge friends in local and remote multiplayer modes, with Disney Speedstorm supporting cross-platform play. Additionally, the action never slows down thanks to fresh content always around the corner. New Disney and Pixar racers will be added regularly, and unique tracks will be released often, to pump fresh strategy into the mix. More details will be announced closer to launch.