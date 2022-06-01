Pride Month Lineup Set for ABC-Owned Television Stations

ABC Owned Television Stations announce their monthlong Pride content, community town halls and resources for the LGBTQ community across their markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno. Additionally, the station group will broadcast Pride parades LIVE on June 12 in Los Angeles and June 26 in New York, Chicago, and in a first-time media partnership, San Francisco. The New York and Los Angeles Pride parades will also stream LIVE for the first time on ABC News Live and Hulu.

, the one-hour Pride documentary, returns with a new focus highlighting intersectionality and exploring how LGBTQ individuals’ identities exemplify who they are. The production is LGBTQ-led and is a spinoff from last year’s Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be Pride special which amplified the voices of transgender communities across America through first-person narratives.

Pride special which amplified the voices of transgender communities across America through first-person narratives. The special will be available to stream today, June 1, across the station group’s connected TV apps, 24/7 streaming channels, and air across linear on ABC Owned Television Stations.

Check out the trailer below:

ABC7/WABC-TV New York, the most-watched station in the nation, broadcasts the three-hour celebration, “2022 NYC Pride March,” live on Sunday, June 26 (12:00-3:00 p.m. EDT).

FX Pose star Angelica Ross hosts alongside WABC’s Sam Champion, Ken Rosato and Lauren Glassberg.

star Angelica Ross hosts alongside WABC’s Sam Champion, Ken Rosato and Lauren Glassberg. NYC Pride honors Ts Madison, Punkie Johnson, Schuyler Bailar, Dominique Morgan and Chase Strangio during the celebration.

The parade will livestream on ABC News Live and Hulu for the first time and will be available to stream on WABC’s 24/7 live streaming channel. In addition to the livestream, a replay of the parade will also be available on Hulu for 30 days post-event.

Throughout the month, the station spotlights local LGBTQ leaders and provides resources and local news coverage celebrating Pride including the following: We Belong: Pride 2022 , an Eyewitness News hourlong special celebrating diversity, inclusion and unity within the LGBTQ community, airs Saturday, June 25 (7:00 p.m. EDT).

ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, Southern California’s most-watched station, will exclusively air “LA PRIDE 2022″ on Saturday, June 12 (11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PDT), and will livestream on ABC News Live and Hulu for the first time ever.

The special is co-hosted by actress Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda, with KABC’s Ellen Levya, Karl Schmid, Christiane Cordero and Eric Resendiz.

Numerous celebrities join the annual celebration as it returns to Hollywood, the historical location where the first Los Angeles LGBTQ protest took place more than 50 years ago.

In addition to the livestream, a replay of the parade will also be available on Hulu for 30 days post-event.

Throughout the month, the station features local LGBTQ leaders and provides resources and local news stories celebrating Pride including the following: KABC marks the first day of Pride month with a community town hall discussing LGBTQ Teens and Mental Health on Wednesday, June 1 (4:30 p.m. PDT). “On The Red Carpet Celebrates Pride” broadcasts from LA PRIDE’S “Pride in the Park” event on Saturday, June 11 (6:30-7:00 p.m. PDT), hosted by Ellen Levya and Karl Schmid. The event will provide a sneak preview of new Disney content that focuses on LGBTQ stories and storytellers including the third and final season of Love, Victor (coming to Disney+ Fire Island (coming to Hulu on Friday, June 3).

ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco is the broadcast partner for the “San Francisco Pride 2022: Love Will Keep Us Together” celebration airing live Sunday, June 26. This is the station’s first time as media partner for the San Francisco Pride parade. Throughout the month the station features news stories and local pride events including the following: An LGBTQ-led half-hour special featuring Bay Area LGBTQ individuals and organizations premiering on Saturday, June 25 (6:30 p.m. PDT), and re-airing on Sunday, June 26 (10:00 a.m. PDT) leading into the station’s live parade coverage. A live streamed “Allies in Action: Embracing LGBTQ Families,” community roundtable in early-mid June.



ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago celebrates Pride month as a float participant and the exclusive broadcast partner for the 51st annual “Chicago Pride Parade 2022″ on Sunday, June 26 (12:00-2:00 p.m. CDT).

Throughout the month the station features ongoing news coverage, stories and local pride events including the following: “Windy City Weekend Feature,” highlighting the LGBTQ community, airing every Friday (11:30 a.m. CDT) and hosted by Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini The station plans to participate as a broadcast host committee in the 20th anniversary of “OUT of the Office” on Wednesday, June 1, a community event to benefit The Legacy Project Chicago, a nonprofit that provides LGBTQ inclusive educational curriculum at no cost to educators. A virtual community town hall with LGBTQ leaders on TUESDAY, June 7 (1:00 p.m. CDT)



6abc/WPVI-Philadelphia is participating in the first annual “2022 Stonewall Awards,” available to stream live on Sunday, June 26; A half-hour “Stonewall Awards” special will air across linear on Thursday, June 30. Throughout the month the station features ongoing news coverage, stories and local pride events including the following: “FYI Philly” Pride airs Saturday, June 4 (7:00 p.m. EDT), with coverage of the Youth Run the next day on Sunday, June 5. WPVI’s long-running diversity-focused community affairs program, Visions , spotlights events happening in the LGBTQ community on Saturday, June 18 (7:00 p.m. EDT).



ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston presents “Localish: Houston Pride” on Saturday, June 25 (6:30 p.m. CDT).

A “Celebrate Pride” collection of more than 40 stories are featured on the station’s connected TV app. Throughout the month the station features ongoing news coverage, stories and local pride events including the following: The “Protecting Our LGBTQ Youth” town hall streams Thursday, June 16 (7:00 p.m. CDT). In partnership with the Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, KTRK hosts its second annual Pride in Business Awards Wednesday, June 22 (11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. CDT), with anchor Melanie Lawson as the emcee.



ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham is spotlighting “Out! Raleigh Pride Festival” on Saturday, June 25 (11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT), and is airing ongoing news coverage, stories, local pride events and initiatives throughout the month including the following: A community town hall discussing LGTBQ+ in the military on Wednesday, June 15 (6:30 p.m. EDT).

ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno is sponsoring the 32nd Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride parade.

KFSN’s ongoing news coverage of local pride events and initiatives throughout the month include the following: Community roundtable "Celebrating Pride: A Central California Conversation” is available to stream on connected TV apps Wednesday, June 1. The “Secretly Awesome: Celebrates Pride” special airs Saturday, June 4 (11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. PDT).

