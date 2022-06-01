“The Suicide Squad” Star Daniela Melchior Appears in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Marvel’s Guardians fo the Galaxy vol. 3 recently wrapped filming but we’re still learning about the cast. The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior reportedly has a smalle role in the upcoming film, according to Deadline.

Melchior played Ratcatcher 2 in the recent hit film based on the DC Comics.

The Suicide Squad was directed by James Gunn, who of course also direct the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel, so there’s a connection to the actor there.

Filming on Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 recently wrapped, as Gunn announced with a photo

In addition to Melchior’s recent role in The Suicide Squad and her upcoming appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, she has also landed roles in the upcoming Fast X, Assassin Club and Marlowe.

About Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3:

Plot details are scarce for the upcoming third Guardians film, but we do know it will follow the beloved team of misfits led by Star-Lord (or Rocket, depending on who you ask) and that they will encounter the powerful Adam Warlock.

David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is currently slated to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

