City Works Eatery & Pour House Teaming with New Belgium Brewing to Raise Money for the GLAAD Foundation

This Pride Month locals can raise a glass to help raise funds to promote equity and inclusion for all at City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs.
- City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs, and New Belgium Brewing are teaming up to donate $2 for each New Belgium beer sold during the month of June.
- The funds will benefit the GLAAD Foundation, a national nonprofit working to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance.
- The New Belgium Brewing Beers offered include:
- Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA – A rare blend of choice hops creates an explosion of fresh-cut pine and citrus flavors for a complex, rich and delicious flavor.
- Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze – Packed with bright tropical aromas and brilliant citrusy flavors, this hazy IPA wraps up with a pleasantly smooth finish.
- This is the latest of many fundraising initiatives from City Works Eatery & Pour House, which has raised money for Ukrainian relief efforts and breast cancer research.
- You can find more information about the restaurant, including a full menu, here.
