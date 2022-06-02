Father’s Day Gift Ideas From Kidrobot and NECA

Father's Day will be here before you know it and you may be trying to figure out the perfect gift. Kidrobot and NECA have some gifts that dad will love.

What's Available:

KIDROBOT has a credible selection of gifts that your dad will love, including this Batman Dark Knight 8" Roto Phunny Plush, horror plush figures, and much more.

If he is a Star Wars fan, then you will want to check out these officially licensed helmets from DENUO NOVO, including The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker X-Wing, and The Force Awakens Han Solo Leather Jacket.

Is he into collecting figures? NECA has you covered with The Joy of Painting Bob Ross Figure, King Features Defenders of the Earth Series 1 Set of 3 Figures, Disney’s Gargoyles Ultimate Goliath Figure and more.

CHIA PETS are classic and the perfect gift this Father's Day. There are so many to choose from, including Yoda, Bob Ross, Weird Al, Willie Nelson, and more.