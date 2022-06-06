Kona Cafe Closing for Refurbishment This August

Kona Cafe, a table service restaurant at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, will be closing for refurbishment this August.

What’s Happening:

A note on the official Walt Disney World website

Currently there is no confirmed end date for this refurbishment.

During this time, Guests may continue to use the Mobile Order service through the My Disney Experience app to order select breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings from Kona Island, the neighboring stand that typically offers pastries, coffee and sushi.

Located on the second level of the Great Ceremonial House, this relaxed café infuses a bit of Asian zest into traditional American meals and features an onstage sushi kitchen.

More Walt Disney World News: