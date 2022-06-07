Pixar Shares New Clip from “Lightyear” Explaining What “Operation Surprise Party” Is

Pixar Animation Studios is continuing to build anticipation for their latest film, Lightyear, by showcasing another clip from the film that’s due out on June 17th.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a new clip from their highly anticipated new film, Lightyear ,

The clip is shown out of context as it appears in the film, but gives some information that can be processed in the 90 second duration. Including the idea that there is some kind of time gap considering Buzz is now working with a former companion’s grandaughter, who is unaware of their former “To Infinity And Beyond” phrase in which they bonded.

Speaking of companions, we also see more of Buzz’s new robot companion, Sox, who is already stealing the hearts of fans everywhere based on the few moments we’ve already seen