Pixar Shares New Clip from “Lightyear” Explaining What “Operation Surprise Party” Is

Pixar Animation Studios is continuing to build anticipation for their latest film, Lightyear, by showcasing another clip from the film that’s due out on June 17th.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar Animation Studios has shared a new clip from their highly anticipated new film, Lightyear, that showcases the hero and his crew going over some kind of mission plan.
- The clip is shown out of context as it appears in the film, but gives some information that can be processed in the 90 second duration. Including the idea that there is some kind of time gap considering Buzz is now working with a former companion’s grandaughter, who is unaware of their former “To Infinity And Beyond” phrase in which they bonded.
- Speaking of companions, we also see more of Buzz’s new robot companion, Sox, who is already stealing the hearts of fans everywhere based on the few moments we’ve already seen featuring the character.
- A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.
- The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg.
- The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up), Pixar’s Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.