“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Coming Soon to Digital and DVD

Witness the mind-bending alternate realities of the multiverse when Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on all major digital platforms June 22nd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 26th.

In addition to arriving on digital platforms and home video, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also stream on Disney+ on June 22nd

About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

Journey into the unknown in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the MCU unlocks the Multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary.

Bonus Features

Featurettes:

Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.

– Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of that make it quintessentially Raimi. Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.

– In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU. Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bloopers:

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deleted Scenes:

A Great Team – A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity.

– A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity. Pizza Poppa – Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends.

– Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends. It's Not Permanent – Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.

Audio Commentary:

View the film with audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron.

Cast:

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo

Benedict Wong as Wong

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer

Directed by Sam Raimi