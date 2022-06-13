Disney+ Shares Trailer for “The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse”

This summer is about to get way more lit. Disney+ shared a trailer for the upcoming The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse.

  • The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse is the third extended length special in the second season of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.
  • In this next special, Mickey Mouse and his friends each recall the wild events leading up to the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular from their point-of-view.
  • The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse premieres on Friday, July 8, exclusively on Disney+.
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse spotlights the endearing, adventurous and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse, Disney's #1 star, and is geared towards kids, families, and fans of all ages.
  • Check out the trailer below:

Cast:

  • Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse)
  • Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse)
  • Bill Farmer (Goofy)
  • Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck)
  • Tress MacNeille (Daisy Duck)

Creative Team:

  • Executive Producer/ Supervising Director:
    • Paul Rudish
  • Producer:
    • Philip Cohen
  • Composer:
    • Christopher Willis
