Disney+ Shares Trailer for “The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse”

This summer is about to get way more lit. Disney+ shared a trailer for the upcoming The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse.
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse is the third extended length special in the second season of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.
- In this next special, Mickey Mouse and his friends each recall the wild events leading up to the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular from their point-of-view.
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse premieres on Friday, July 8, exclusively on Disney+.
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse spotlights the endearing, adventurous and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse, Disney's #1 star, and is geared towards kids, families, and fans of all ages.
- Check out the trailer below:
Cast:
- Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse)
- Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse)
- Bill Farmer (Goofy)
- Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck)
- Tress MacNeille (Daisy Duck)
Creative Team:
- Executive Producer/ Supervising Director:
- Paul Rudish
- Producer:
- Philip Cohen
- Composer:
- Christopher Willis
