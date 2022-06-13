Disney+ Shares Trailer for “The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse”

This summer is about to get way more lit. Disney+ shared a trailer for the upcoming The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse.

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse is the third extended length special in the second season of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse .

is the third extended length special in the second season of . In this next special, Mickey Mouse and his friends each recall the wild events leading up to the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular from their point-of-view.

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse premieres on Friday, July 8, exclusively on Disney+.

premieres on Friday, July 8, exclusively on Disney+. The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse spotlights the endearing, adventurous and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse, Disney's #1 star, and is geared towards kids, families, and fans of all ages.

spotlights the endearing, adventurous and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse, Disney's #1 star, and is geared towards kids, families, and fans of all ages. Check out the trailer below:

Cast:

Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse)

Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse)

Bill Farmer (Goofy)

Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck)

Tress MacNeille (Daisy Duck)

Creative Team:

Executive Producer/ Supervising Director: Paul Rudish

Producer: Philip Cohen

Composer: Christopher Willis

