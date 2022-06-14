Disneytown and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel Will Reopen on June 16

After previously announcing the reopening of Wishing Star Park, Shanghai Disney is continuing its reopening. Disneytown and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will be returning on June 16th, 2022.

What's Happening:

Just in time for the sixth anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort, Disneytown, the shopping, dining and entertainment district as well as Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, will reopen on June 16th.

During the initial reopening, each venue will operate at a limited capacity and offer select offerings and services.

Participating restaurants will offer menus that are adjusted to feature grab-and-go items.

The overall hours of operation for Disneytown will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., except for the World of Disney Store, which will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Disneytown Parking Lot will also resume operations on June 16th, operating from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

Starting today, guests can make a reservation for the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel through the Shanghai Disney Resort official website, app, Weixin/WeChat account, the Resort Reservation Center, and the resort’s official travel partners’ channels.

All room types will be available for reservations.