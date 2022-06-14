Disneytown and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel Will Reopen on June 16

After previously announcing the reopening of Wishing Star Park, Shanghai Disney is continuing its reopening. Disneytown and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will be returning on June 16th, 2022.
What's Happening:
- Just in time for the sixth anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort, Disneytown, the shopping, dining and entertainment district as well as Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, will reopen on June 16th.
- During the initial reopening, each venue will operate at a limited capacity and offer select offerings and services.
- This will join Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store, and Blue Sky Boulevard in welcoming guests back to Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Participating restaurants will offer menus that are adjusted to feature grab-and-go items.
- The overall hours of operation for Disneytown will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., except for the World of Disney Store, which will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Disneytown Parking Lot will also resume operations on June 16th, operating from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.
- Starting today, guests can make a reservation for the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel through the Shanghai Disney Resort official website, app, Weixin/WeChat account, the Resort Reservation Center, and the resort’s official travel partners’ channels.
- All room types will be available for reservations.
- Most of the hotel's dining experiences, including Lumière’s Kitchen and Aurora, together with the Disney fairies-themed shop, Tinker Bell Gifts, will reopen at the same time.
- Wishing Star Ferry will remain temporarily closed during this initial phased reopening.
- From June 4th to July 12th, Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass holders will be able to enjoy a discounted room rate of approximately 20% off for a Deluxe Garden View room from June 16th to July 13th, 2022 at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, subject to availability.
- For Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass holders whose birthday falls in March to June, the validity period of their birthday benefits this year, including those that can be enjoyed at the resort hotel, will be extended to September 30, 2022.
- For the time being, Shanghai Disneyland, and the resort’s other themed hotel, Toy Story Hotel, will continue to remain temporarily closed until further notice.