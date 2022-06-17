Pixar’s “Lightyear” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available

The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring a score composed and produced by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.

Michael Giacchino is well known to Disney fans, composing the scores for a number of movies and attractions, ranging from The Incredibles , to Doctor Strange , to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , to Disneyland Space Mountain

, to , to , to His latest effort is the score for Pixar’s Lightyear, which is now available on most streaming services.

All recruits can now stream the soundtrack on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer

You can find the theme on all of those streaming platforms right here

