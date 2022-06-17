Pixar’s “Lightyear” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available

The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring a score composed and produced by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.
- Michael Giacchino is well known to Disney fans, composing the scores for a number of movies and attractions, ranging from The Incredibles, to Doctor Strange, to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, to Disneyland’s Space Mountain.
- His latest effort is the score for Pixar’s Lightyear, which is now available on most streaming services.
- All recruits can now stream the soundtrack on multiple platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- You can find the theme on all of those streaming platforms right here.
- A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.
- Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear is now playing, only in theaters!