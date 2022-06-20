Disney Bedding Sets Featuring Princess Tiana, “Luca” and More are A Dream Come True

Your kids spend all day living their best Disney life, so why not send them off to dream land the Disney way? A selection of new comforter and sham sets as well as character sheets are now available on shopDisney featuring Luca, Princess Tiana and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Your nighttime routine can become a dream when there’s colorful bedding involved. Young Disney fans will love the latest offerings that bring a spring or summery feeling to their room and feature several favorite characters.

Whether you’re moving to a new home, redecorating the kids’ rooms, or just need to change up the theming, shopDisney has added new bedding sets featuring stories like: The Princess and The Frog Luca Winnie the Pooh Monster’s Inc. Mickey Mouse

Transform their quiet zone into a tranquil haven with bedding sets that includes a comforter and pillow shams or keep it simple with cute sheet sets.

The new Disney-inspired bedding and sheets are available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $24.99-$39.99 for sheets and $44.99-$94.99 for bedding/comforter sets. Links to individual listings can be found below.

Disney Comforter and Sham Sets

The Princess and the Frog Bedding Set – Twin / Full / Queen

Includes reversible comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, standard pillowcase(s) and sham(s).

Luca Comforter and Sham Set – Twin / Full

Includes comforter and sham(s)

Artwork features Luca and Alberto

Winnie the Pooh Comforter and Sham Set – Twin / Full

Includes comforter and sham(s)

Artwork features Winnie the Pooh and floral design

Mickey Mouse ''Oh Gosh!'' Comforter and Sham Set – Twin / Full / Queen

Includes comforter and sham(s)

Artwork design features Mickey Mouse comic strips

Monsters, Inc. Comforter and Sham Set – Twin / Full | shopDisney

Includes comforter and sham(s)

Artwork features Sulley, Mike Wazowski, and Boo

Disney Sheet Sets

The Princess and the Frog Sheet Set – Twin / Full / Queen

Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase(s)

Sheets feature allover print with Tiana and flowers

Winnie the Pooh Sheet Set – Twin / Full

Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and standard pillowcase(s)

Pillowcase features Pooh's face peering over a leaf on one side'. Reverse side allover Pooh print with floral design.

Luca Sheet Set – Twin / Full

Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase(s)

Pillowcase features Luca on one side with ''Sea''. Reverse side features Alberto and ''Monsters''

Sheets feature allover print with Luca and Alberto

More Disney Bedding

Save the Night with Epic Marvel Bedding Sets and Sheets Featuring Iron Man, The Eternals and More

If superheroes are more your style, check out the assortment of bedding sets (comforter, sheets, shams) and sheet sets starring Marvel heroes like Spidey and his Amazing Friends for kids or the Avengers for older fans.