Bring Some Controlled Chaos to Your “Stitch Day” Celebration with Disney’s Themed Snapchat Filter

Summer is almost here and one of the best ways to kick off the season is by celebrating Stitch Day! Matching up nicely with Experiment 626, June 26th is the perfect time to honor the cute alien with your Ohana and Disney has a few fun ways to make your day extra special.

What’s Happening:

June is a month full of celebrations but none as on the nose as Stitch Day. This fan created “holiday” is themed to the adorable but troublemaking blue alien Stitch from Lilo & Stitch and ties into Experiment 626, the number given to him before he landed on Earth.

Stitch Day takes place on Sunday, June 26th and shopDisney is encouraging families of all types to #ShareYourOhana on social media!

We are 6 days away from celebrating this music-loving alien! 🎶



But that’s not all. If you want Stitch to join in the fun, you can also make him part of your photos on Instagram and Snapchat!

Add 626 Day stickers on your Instagram stories and use the 626 Day Stitch selfie lens on Snapchat, where everyone’s favorite blue alien is sure to add some chaotic fun to your snaps!

To easily access the selfie lens, scan the Snapcode below:

More Ways to Celebrate Stitch Day:

Well the shopping suggestion should come as no surprise, and this year shopDisney has a great assortment of Lilo & Stitch goodies including a few 20th anniversary commemorative items.

Additionally D23 Gold Members can purchase this exclusive commemorative pin showcasing Stitch having a grand time on the beach.

D23 Exclusive Lilo & Stitch 20th Anniversary Commemorative Pin