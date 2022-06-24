Harveys is Celebrating Stitch Day with New Collection of Adorable Mini Bags

This Sunday is Stitch Day in honor of the fan made holiday, Harveys is launching a collection of three mini bags that are perfect for your on the go adventures!
What’s Happening:
- Stitch Day (June 26th) is nearly upon us and we’re not the only ones celebrating!
- Harveys is bringing Stitch to their signature style bags with a cute mini makeup case, convertible hip pouch, and coin purse that fans are sure to love.
- In honor of the 20th anniversary of Lilo & Stitch, the company is rereleasing a playful pattern from their archive.
- Each bag features a black background and is embellished with Stitch of course! Lilo’s little pal is surrounded by the hibiscus flowers as he strikes a few fun poses. He can even be spotted playing a ukulele.
- If that’s not enough, they also come with a removable key chain that has four Stitch-themed charms:
- Palm leaf
- “Ohana”
- Hibiscus flower
- Ukulele
- All three bags will go on sale on June 26th at 8am PT exclusively on ShopHarveys.com. Check back soon for a link to these collectors’ items.
More Stitch Day Fun:
- This year’s Stitch Day celebration is extra special because 2022 also marks the 20th anniversary of the animated film Lilo and Stitch and shopDisney has an adorable assortment of fashions, accessories, plush and home decor themed to the movie.
- Add 626 Day stickers on your Instagram stories and use the 626 Day Stitch selfie lens on Snapchat, where everyone’s favorite blue alien is sure to add some chaotic fun to your snaps!