Hasbro’s Marvel Legends “Black Panther” Premium Role Play Helmet is a Must-Have Collectible

Wakanda may not be a real place, but that doesn't mean you can’t live out your dream of becoming the Black Panther! A new Marvel Legends role play helmet inspired by T’Challa’s look in Black Panther is the latest awesome collectible to debut and is sure to be a must have for Marvel fans.

What’s Happening:

This year Marvel and Hasbro are celebrating the story of Black Panther with their line of Marvel Legends and Marvel Legends Legacy collectibles.

Today, Hasbro has opened pre-orders on a new Premium Role Play Helmet inspired by the King of Wakanda.

Perfect for display or imaginative play the 1:1 full scale replica features movie-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet, special flip lenses, and movie-themed light effects.

The mask is recommended for age 14 and up and sells for $131.99. It’s available now for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

A link to the mask can be found below.

Black Panther Helmet

The Black Panther is the ordained ruler and protector of Wakanda, the most technologically advanced nation on earth, the armor and helmet serving as symbols of office as much as protective gear. Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Black Panther’s helmet as it appears in Black Panther!

Black Panther Marvel Legends Premium Electronic Helmet – $131.99

1:1 full scale

Trigger the distinctive flip-up/flip-down lenses with a touch of a button

Requires 3x ""AA"" batteries, not included

Measures about 12-inches tall

Ages 14 and up

