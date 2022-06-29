Family Fun Showcased in New Photos from Aboard the Disney Wish

As it is part of the Disney Cruise Line, most areas of the brand-new Disney Wish have been created with families in mind. Disney has released some photos of some of the family oriented experiences aboard the ship.

Hero Zone

Hero Zone is a futuristic, free-play sports arena where guests enjoy friendly competition including basketball, soccer and a variety of table-top games.

The Incredi-Games take place in the Hero Zone, inviting families to conquer an obstacle course with physical challenges themed to the characters from Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles.

Inside Out: Joyful Sweets

What family doesn’t love candy? Inside Out: Joyful Sweets is a dazzling dessert shop inspired by the Pixar film where guests will find an abundance of handmade gelato, ice cream, candy and novelty treats for purchase.

Disney Uncharted Adventure

Lastly, there’s the Disney Uncharted Adventure game on the Play Disney Parks app, which transforms your mobile device into an enchanted spyglass – a tool that allows you to set sail for adventure, solve puzzles, conquer quests and ultimately save the day.

Before the ship sets sail, Captain Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse will help you prepare for the journey ahead by highlighting the important role of the night sky in seafaring — particularly the ever-shining wishing star that lights the way.

Once on board, you will use your spyglass to reveal never-before-seen views of the stars above, where enchanted constellations take shape as recognizable icons from Disney and Pixar stories. When the wishing star suddenly bursts and shatters, you’ll watch as its pieces are scattered across the sky, each landing in a far-off realm. Captain Minnie will need your help to navigate the ship to these uncharted worlds to find the missing pieces of the wishing star!

You will choose where to go next, charting a course toward adventurous locales such as Motunui, New Orleans, Never Land, Sydney and more. Each quest will take you on an expansive journey throughout the Disney Wish as you are prompted to seek artwork, signs and props that magically transform to bring the characters and settings of these story worlds to life all around you.

Take a closer look at all of the family fun that awaits aboard the Disney Wish, including guests playing the Disney Uncharted Adventure, in the video below: