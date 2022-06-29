Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Darth Vader Bop-It!, Black Series and Mission Fleet Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro

Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series may have ended, however fans can still grow their collection with new items themed to the show. Hasbro has introduced their latest products including a Bop-It! game and action figures in their Black Series and Mission Fleet lines.
What’s Happening:
- As Obi-Wan Wednesdays comes to an end, Hasbro is showcasing new toys and collectibles designed for fans of all ages.
- Whether fans want to focus on one character or celebrate the entire series, these new products are a great way to incorporate the Star Wars universe into their home collections.
- The latest offerings include:
- Black Series Obi-Wan (Jabim) Figure
- Black Series Teeka the Jawa Figure
- Darth Vader Bop-It!
- Mission Fleet 4-Pack
- The Black Series figures will be available for pre-order starting June 30th. The Teeka figure is exclusive to Target.
- As for the Bop-It! game fans will be able to purchase that this September exclusively at Walmart. Finally, the Mission 4-pack is slated to arrive in the fall and will be a Target exclusive.
- Check back soon for a link to the individual products.
Star Wars: The Black Series
Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with premium 6- inch Star Wars: The Black Series figures of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Teeka the Jawa.
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jabiim) Figure
- Comes with a Lightsaber accessory
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
- Available: Spring 2023
- Pre-order: June 30th at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers
Star Wars: The Black Series Teeka (Jawa) Figure
- Comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
- Available: Fall 2022
- Pre-order: June 30th exclusively at Target
Bop-It!
Harness the power of the dark side with the STAR WARS DARTH VADER edition of the Bop-It! Game. Designed to look like the galaxy’s ultimate villain this toy features the voice of the power-hungry Sith Lord, Emperor Palpatine.
Listen to the Emperor’s commands of 3 different actions in different combinations and respond correctly and as quickly as possible to avoid facing his wrath. The game unit features 2 modes: Solo and Pass-it, perfect for kids to enjoy the game alone or with friends.
Bop-It! Star Wars Darth Vader
- Ages 8 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $17.49
- Available: Fall 2022 exclusively at Walmart
Star Wars Mission Fleet Toys
Kids can recreate their favorite moments from the Star Wars Galaxy with this 4-pack that includes 2.5-inch-scale figures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, NED-B, Darth Vader, and Reva (Third Sister).
Star Wars Mission Fleet Galactic Clash Pack
- Includes 4 figures, 3 lightsabers, 1 blaster, and 1 hammer.
- Age 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $22.99
- Available: September 1st exclusively at Target