Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Darth Vader Bop-It!, Black Series and Mission Fleet Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro

Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series may have ended, however fans can still grow their collection with new items themed to the show. Hasbro has introduced their latest products including a Bop-It! game and action figures in their Black Series and Mission Fleet lines.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As Obi-Wan Wednesdays comes to an end, Hasbro is showcasing new toys and collectibles designed for fans of all ages.

Whether fans want to focus on one character or celebrate the entire series, these new products are a great way to incorporate the Star Wars universe into their home collections.

universe into their home collections. The latest offerings include: Black Series Obi-Wan (Jabim) Figure Black Series Teeka the Jawa Figure Darth Vader Bop-It! Mission Fleet 4-Pack

The Black Series figures will be available for pre-order starting June 30th. The Teeka figure is exclusive to Target.

As for the Bop-It! game fans will be able to purchase that this September exclusively at Walmart. Finally, the Mission 4-pack is slated to arrive in the fall and will be a Target exclusive.

Star Wars: The Black Series

Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with premium 6- inch Star Wars: The Black Series figures of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Teeka the Jawa.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jabiim) Figure

Comes with a Lightsaber accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

Pre-order: June 30th at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

Star Wars: The Black Series Teeka (Jawa) Figure

Comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Fall 2022

Pre-order: June 30th exclusively at Target

Bop-It!

Harness the power of the dark side with the STAR WARS DARTH VADER edition of the Bop-It! Game. Designed to look like the galaxy’s ultimate villain this toy features the voice of the power-hungry Sith Lord, Emperor Palpatine.

Listen to the Emperor’s commands of 3 different actions in different combinations and respond correctly and as quickly as possible to avoid facing his wrath. The game unit features 2 modes: Solo and Pass-it, perfect for kids to enjoy the game alone or with friends.

Bop-It! Star Wars Darth Vader

Ages 8 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $17.49

Available: Fall 2022 exclusively at Walmart

Star Wars Mission Fleet Toys

Kids can recreate their favorite moments from the Star Wars Galaxy with this 4-pack that includes 2.5-inch-scale figures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, NED-B, Darth Vader, and Reva (Third Sister).

Star Wars Mission Fleet Galactic Clash Pack