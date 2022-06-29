Photos: Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods Aboard the Disney Wish

Located in the middle of the upper decks of the Disney Wish, Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods is perhaps the best and most fun option for families looking to grab a quick lunch, dinner, or snack.

What’s Happening:

At the location, guests are able to find dedicated quick-service venues for barbeque and Mexican-inspired fare, among others.

Guests will be able to grab food at five themed food stalls: Mickey’s Smokestack Barbecue, Donald’s Cantina, Daisy’s Pizza Pies, Goofy’s Grill, and Sweet Minnie’s Ice Cream.

Each stall is inspired by the seaside boardwalk setting from the modern Mickey Mouse shorts. In fact, it feels like a fun companion piece to Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Mickey’s Smokestack Barbecue offers delicious BBQ meals including smoked brisket, St. Louis pork, smoked chicken, and more.

At Daisy’s Pizza Pies, you can get five different types of pizza, including a plant-based option.

Donald’s Cantina allows you to build your own burritos, tacos or bowls, with plenty of topping and sauce options.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Sweet Minnie’s Ice Cream.

Goofy’s Grill offers your basic burgers, hot dogs, and even bratwurst, along with plant-based options.

Fountain drinks are self-serve.

Guests over 21 looking to indulge in an alcoholic beverage can visit the nearby The Lookout.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more updates coming from the Disney Wish!