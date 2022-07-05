Watch All 4 “Thor” Movies at the El Capitan Theatre with The G.O.A.T. Marathon

By now, you probably already have your tickets for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, but if you can get to the El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, you can watch all four Thor films back-to-back instead.

The El Capitan Theatre will be hosting The G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all Thor) marathon, featuring all three of the character’s previous films and culminating in a viewing of Thor: Love and Thunder .

. The marathon begins at 6 AM and lasts a whopping eight hours and 34 minutes.

Tickets for the marathon are $125 and include: One Reserved Seat T-Shirt Lanyard & Credential Button Badges Patch Set Thor Themed Popcorn Tin with Refill Two Bottled Beverages

You can get your tickets for The G.O.A.T. Marathon here

About Thor: Love and Thunder: