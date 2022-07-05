Watch All 4 “Thor” Movies at the El Capitan Theatre with The G.O.A.T. Marathon

By now, you probably already have your tickets for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, but if you can get to the El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, you can watch all four Thor films back-to-back instead.
- The El Capitan Theatre will be hosting The G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all Thor) marathon, featuring all three of the character’s previous films and culminating in a viewing of Thor: Love and Thunder.
- The marathon begins at 6 AM and lasts a whopping eight hours and 34 minutes.
- Tickets for the marathon are $125 and include:
- One Reserved Seat
- T-Shirt
- Lanyard & Credential
- Button Badges
- Patch Set
- Thor Themed Popcorn Tin with Refill
- Two Bottled Beverages
- You can get your tickets for The G.O.A.T. Marathon here.
About Thor: Love and Thunder:
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters starting July 8th, 2022 and check out Mack’s review of the film here.