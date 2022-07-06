Tickets Available for Funko Games’ VIP Event with Bill Farmer and Jason Marsden at Gen Con Indy

What happens when you combine convention season with Funko Games? You get a really cool VIP event themed to A Goofy Movie! In celebration of the new A Goofy Movie Game, Funko is hosting a special panel with voice actors Bill Farmer and Jason Marsden that the whole family can attend!

What’s Happening:

This summer Disney fans can enjoy an exciting road trip adventure with Goofy and Max in the Disney A Goofy Movie Game Funko Games

With the buzz surrounding the game’s release reaching Powerline-proportions, Funko Games is adding “The Perfect Cast” to their summer vacation plans: the original Goof family, Bill Farmer (who has voiced Goofy for more than 30 years) and Jason Marsden (voice of Max, Goofy’s son), will be making appearances at Gen Con Indy.

Will have the chance to meet the voices behind Goofy and Max Goof at this exclusive and intimate evening event celebrating one of the most beloved 90's Disney movies as well as the release of A Goofy Movie Game.

In addition to a live panel discussion and Q&A with Bill Farmer and Jason Marsden, all event attendees will get a signed copy of A Goofy Movie Game and get to meet and take a picture with Bill and Jason.

with the film cast and the design team behind the game. Don’t miss out on this exciting evening! This special event will be offered on Saturday, August 6th at 8pm during Gen Con Indy. Registration is open now

Good to Know:

Tickets to the event are extremely limited, so attendees are encouraged to register quickly.

The event is open to all attendees ages 6+, and tickets are $50 per person

Gen Con Indy convention badge is required.

A Goofy Movie Game:

Global superstar Powerline is back on tour! Join Max and his friends as they hit the road in this adventure-filled race to the concert.

Amazon.com: Funko Disney A Goofy Movie Game – $23.99

Ages 7+, 2-4 players