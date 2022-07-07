Prop Shop Pizzeria Opening Tomorrow at Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm is opening their brand new quick-service Italian food eatery, Prop Shop Pizzeria, tomorrow, July 8th.
What’s Happening:
- The new Prop Shop Pizzeria will officially open on Friday, July 8th.
- This new location replaces the former Hollywood Hits pizza parlor, located near the Walter Knott Theater in Knotts’ Boardwalk section.
- The backstory will be that of a converted backstage props and costume warehouse where actors and patrons mingle after shows break at the theater next door. The restaurant’s decor includes props, costumes and set pieces from past shows at the theater.
- The menu for the Prop Shop Pizzeria will include made-to-order salads, pizzas and pastas. Among the pizzas: Cauliflower Veggie and White Pie with Garlic Chicken. Pastas include Beef Bolognese and Alfredo.
- A soft opening of the new eatery took place at Knott’s Berry Farm yesterday and today, as you can see in the Twitter thread below from user @TPArchive:
More California Theme Park News:
- The world’s longest, tallest single-rail coaster and the record breaking 20th coaster for Six Flags Magic Mountain, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, is officially set to open on Saturday, July 16th!
- Cedar Fair, the owner of California’s Great America in Santa Clara, CA, have announced that the park’s land has been sold, and that they will continue to operate the park under a lease agreement for up to 11 years, before permanently closing the park.
- As of the end of the 2021 season, Cedar Fair is no longer operating Gilroy Gardens in Gilroy, CA.