Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 20th Roller Coaster Opening Saturday, July 16th

The world’s longest, tallest single-rail coaster and the record breaking 20th coaster for Six Flags Magic Mountain, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, is officially set to open on Saturday, July 16th!
What’s Happening:
- Along with the announcement of the opening date, Six Flags Magic Mountain also shared the full CGI POV of the new coaster.
- This coaster will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction on the planet. Riders will fly through over 3,300 feet of track, at 13 stories and up to 58 miles-per-hour.
- Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage will be part of the park’s DC Universe area, which itself will be remodeled to include a brand new, innovative restaurant and bar, along with new retail locations.
More California Theme Park News:
- Cordy’s Corner, a large store in the Boardwalk section of Knott’s Berry Farm, has reopened with a refreshed look.
- The third house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando features a double dose of terror with The Horrors of Blumhouse, which bring to life Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky.
- Following a lengthy closure, Disneyland Park is set to reopen the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage on July 25th. In preparation for the reopening, walls have come down around the Submarine Lagoon in Tomorrowland.