Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 20th Roller Coaster Opening Saturday, July 16th

The world’s longest, tallest single-rail coaster and the record breaking 20th coaster for Six Flags Magic Mountain, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, is officially set to open on Saturday, July 16th!

What’s Happening:

  • Along with the announcement of the opening date, Six Flags Magic Mountain also shared the full CGI POV of the new coaster.

  • This coaster will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction on the planet. Riders will fly through over 3,300 feet of track, at 13 stories and up to 58 miles-per-hour.
  • Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage will be part of the park’s DC Universe area, which itself will be remodeled to include a brand new, innovative restaurant and bar, along with new retail locations.


