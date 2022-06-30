Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 20th Roller Coaster Opening Saturday, July 16th

The world’s longest, tallest single-rail coaster and the record breaking 20th coaster for Six Flags Magic Mountain, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, is officially set to open on Saturday, July 16th!

What’s Happening:

Along with the announcement of the opening date, Six Flags Magic Mountain also shared the full CGI POV of the new coaster.

We’re making history through HER story – WONDER WOMAN Flight of

Courage officially takes flight on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The world’s longest, tallest single-rail coaster and our record 20th coaster!#WONDERWOMANFlightofCourage #ThrillCapitaloftheWorld #MySixFlags pic.twitter.com/VkYzj0Tw34 — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) June 29, 2022

This coaster will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction on the planet. Riders will fly through over 3,300 feet of track, at 13 stories and up to 58 miles-per-hour.

Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage will be part of the park’s DC Universe area, which itself will be remodeled



