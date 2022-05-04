Six Flags Magic Mountain Updating DC UNIVERSE with New Theme for a Classic Attraction

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s highly anticipated new coaster, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, is currently under construction. The park has announced that the area surrounding the new coaster will be getting a makeover, including one of the park’s oldest attractions.

What’s Happening:

The DC UNIVERSE will be receiving a brand-new entrance portal, seen in the concept art above.

Additionally, the former Wonder Woman: Lasso of Truth attraction will be rethemed as Teen Titans Turbo Spin.

This Super Round Up ride model manufactured by Frank Hrubetz & Co. has been at the park since 1974 and has undergone a variety of different themes and names over the years: Electric Rainbow (1974-1986) Turbo (1987-1993) Grinder Gearworks (1994-2010) Wonder Woman: Lasso of Truth (2011-2021)



In addition to Teen Titans Turbo Spin, the refurbished area will also include the new Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage single rail coaster and the park’s classic Batman: The Ride inverted coaster.

The DC UNIVERSE is set to reopen at Six Flags Magic Mountain this summer.

