Universal Studios Hollywood’s Cocina Mexicana Debuts Refreshing Seasonal Beverages

Guests of Universal Studios Hollywood can stop by the Cocina Mexican restaurant in Universal Plaza at the park and enjoy some refreshing, new, seasonal beverages.
What’s Happening:
- Cocina Mexicana, a restaurant at Universal Studios Hollywood, is now serving up seasonal drinks to beat the heat of the Southern California sun.
- Guests can now find non-alcoholic drinks at the location like Pineapple Mango Lemonade (Pineapple Juice, Mango Puree, and Lemonade) and Horchata (Almond Milk and Cinnamon).
- For a more spirited option, guests can enjoy the alcoholic Fiesta Punch (Gold Tequila, Pina Colada, Grenadine, Fruit Punch, Lime Juice with a Tamarind Candy Straw) and a Spiked Horchata (Gold Tequila, Horchata, Espresso, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Whipped Cream, and a Mini Churro.
- Cocina Mexicana at Universal Studios Hollywood is a newer restaurant at the park, serving up Chicken Tinga Tacos, Wet Chicken Burritos, Taco Salads, Ground Beef Tacos and more while allowing guests to enjoy some refreshing margaritas or delicious desserts like Tres Leches Cake, Bunuelos, and more.
- Cocina Mexicana is located in the upper lot of the park as part of the Universal Plaza area of the park, as guests get closer to Springfield USA and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has begun the process of switching out their iconic Studio Tram fleet to electric vehicles, ready to take guests through the legendary backlots of the studio.
- Guests making their way in or out of the park can stop by a new quick service food location in Universal Citywalk now that Chick Chick Chicken is open to enjoy.
- As Universal Studios Hollywood prepares to open the new Super Nintendo World in 2023, guests can already get their hands on Super Nintendo World merchandise that has taken over the Feature Presentation store at the front of the park.