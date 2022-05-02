Universal Studios Hollywood’s Cocina Mexicana Debuts Refreshing Seasonal Beverages

Guests of Universal Studios Hollywood can stop by the Cocina Mexican restaurant in Universal Plaza at the park and enjoy some refreshing, new, seasonal beverages.

What’s Happening:

Cocina Mexicana, a restaurant at Universal Studios Hollywood, is now serving up seasonal drinks to beat the heat of the Southern California sun.

Guests can now find non-alcoholic drinks at the location like Pineapple Mango Lemonade (Pineapple Juice, Mango Puree, and Lemonade) and Horchata (Almond Milk and Cinnamon).

For a more spirited option, guests can enjoy the alcoholic Fiesta Punch (Gold Tequila, Pina Colada, Grenadine, Fruit Punch, Lime Juice with a Tamarind Candy Straw) and a Spiked Horchata (Gold Tequila, Horchata, Espresso, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Whipped Cream, and a Mini Churro.

Cocina Mexicana at Universal Studios Hollywood is a newer restaurant at the park, serving up Chicken Tinga Tacos, Wet Chicken Burritos, Taco Salads, Ground Beef Tacos and more while allowing guests to enjoy some refreshing margaritas or delicious desserts like Tres Leches Cake, Bunuelos, and more.

Cocina Mexicana is located in the upper lot of the park as part of the Universal Plaza area of the park, as guests get closer to Springfield USA and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

