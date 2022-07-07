Mjolnir Popcorn Container Now Available For Pre-Order Through AMC Theaters Movie Merchandise

AMC Theaters Movie Merchandise is giving movie fans the chance to wield their own Mjolnir to celebrate Thor: Love and Thunder, replicating the legendary hammer as a popcorn container.
- Are you worthy to wield the Mjolnir Popcorn Container? This detailed replica is from the new film Thor: Love and Thunder and available ONLY at AMC Theaters.
- Fans can pre-order these hammers until July 17th, after that they are gone for good. The pre-orders will be delivered this fall, meaning fans will not have the popcorn container when they see Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters.
- The Mjolnir popcorn container is only available at the AMC Theaters Movie Merchandise online store for $39.99 until July 17th, and stands over 16" tall x 10" wide x 6.5" deep and is made of tin and plastic. Important to note, these Items are not eligible for AMC Stubs points earning or rewards redemption.
- In the film, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance.
