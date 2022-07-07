Mjolnir Popcorn Container Now Available For Pre-Order Through AMC Theaters Movie Merchandise

AMC Theaters Movie Merchandise is giving movie fans the chance to wield their own Mjolnir to celebrate Thor: Love and Thunder, replicating the legendary hammer as a popcorn container.

What's Happening:

Are you worthy to wield the Mjolnir Popcorn Container? This detailed replica is from the new film Thor: Love and Thunder and available ONLY at AMC Theaters.

Fans can pre-order these hammers until July 17th, after that they are gone for good. The pre-orders will be delivered this fall, meaning fans will not have the popcorn container when they see Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters.

The Mjolnir popcorn container is only available at the AMC Theaters Movie Merchandise online store

In the film, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance.

