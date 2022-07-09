Miss Piggy Gets Ready For Her Big Finale In The Upcoming Season Finale of “Holey Moley: Fore–Ever!”

Holey Moley is building the anticipation for their season finale by teasing Miss Piggy getting ready for her big number that will help save the show on the final hole this season in the extreme mini-golf competition series on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever is about to end for the season, and host and commentator Rob Riggle has been trying to get the show renewed all season with the help of The Muppets.

is about to end for the season, and host and commentator Rob Riggle has been trying to get the show renewed all season with the help of The Muppets. Thanks to a series of miscommunications, Riggle has been sent to Miss Piggy to try and convince her to partake in a huge finale version of the Distractor, one of the holes on the Holey Moley course.

Throughout the season, we’ve seen the Muppets peppered throughout each episode in an overarching loose plot line with Riggle trying to save the show. We’ve seen brainstorming sessions with Swedish Chef, Animal, and Camilla, meetings with Kermit the Frog (who also appeared in the booth to provide commentary) and auditions for a Joe Tessitore replacement that featured Sam Eagle. Statler and Waldorf had also made appearances watching their own television and making jokes along the way.

With the last episode, there are now 9 contestants ready to compete in the season finale episode set to air on Tuesday, July 12th. So far, each winner has won a golden putter and a plaid jacket, but the winner of the season finale will take home a $250,000 prize after being crowned Holey Moley: Fore-Ever champion.

champion. In the epic conclusion of the season, finalists compete to make it to the next phase on Full Mooney and break a leg at Holeywood. The round one winners battle it out in a game-changing second knockout round at The Parcade, where one is eliminated. The last two remaining champions face off in a glamourous final round at The Distractor, all while Miss Piggy prepares to take center stage, and Kermit the Frog joins in on the action from the booth.

The season finale of Holey Moley: Fore-Ever! Is set to air Tuesday, July 12 at 8:00 PM on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu