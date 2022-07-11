Celebrate Disneyland’s 67th Birthday with Special Food Items Around the Resort

Disneyland will be celebrating its 67th birthday on Sunday, July 17th, and Disney has released a list of special food items throughout the Resort that are available to celebrate the occasion.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

Now through July 17th at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, there are plenty of desserts to indulge your taste buds.

At the Craftsman Grill, you’ll uncover the Mickey-shaped Chocolate Donut, a tasty Mickey-shaped chocolate donut, and the Disneyland Birthday Cupcake, a vanilla cake with sprinkles and frosting.

The GCH Holiday Cart, located in the lobby, will also be offering plenty of items for the anniversary excitement, including the Birthday Cookie Box filled with assorted cookies, the Mickey Shorts Sugar Cookie , and Birthday Cake S’mores Cookie with marshmallow filling.

filled with assorted cookies, the , and with marshmallow filling. If you’re a whoopie pie fan, you must treat yourself to Mickey-shaped Whoopie Pie , a chocolate Mickey-shaped delight with buttercream filling. If you love cake, then the Birthday Cake Layered Cake Pop is right up your alley. This item is adorable and features layers of confetti cake with colorful buttercream filling in honor of the mouse himself.

, a chocolate Mickey-shaped delight with buttercream filling. If you love cake, then the is right up your alley. This item is adorable and features layers of confetti cake with colorful buttercream filling in honor of the mouse himself. The Holiday Cart will also be offering a Birthday Waffle Shot that can be enjoyed with your choice of a variety of milks or alcohol, for those over 21.

Disneyland Park:

Only on July 17th, the Red Rose Taverne will be serving up the brand-new Walt’s Chili Cheese Fries. This entrée will feature seasoned fries topped with Walt’s signature chili, cheddar cheese, and green onion.

The Birthday Mickey Ear Hat Bowl is another great way to join in on the birthday festivities. At Disneyland park, this bowl can be found at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. Over at Disney California Adventure

Downtown Disney:

While not specifically for Disneyland’s anniversary, some Downtown Disney

Salt & Straw will be having a Berry Series featuring fresh flavors of marion berry, blackberry, wild berry, boysenberry, and raspberry.

Sprinkles has some interesting seasonal cupcakes on the way. From July 11th through July 24th, the Circus Animal birthday cake cupcake features pink sugar cookie crust, topped with strawberry buttercream frosting, and finished with rainbow nonpareils and an animal cookie.

birthday cake cupcake features pink sugar cookie crust, topped with strawberry buttercream frosting, and finished with rainbow nonpareils and an animal cookie. From July 25 through August 7th, indulge in the Cookie cupcake, a chocolate chip studded yellow cake lined with a cookie crust and topped with brown sugar frosting and dusted with cookie crumbles.