AMC Theaters Giving Away Free “Thor: Love and Thunder” Classic Cover Collection Book This Friday

Those looking to see Thor: Love and Thunder at an AMC Theatre this Friday, July 15th are in for an extra special treat.
What’s Happening:
- With a ticket purchase to see Thor: Love and Thunder this Friday in a Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres, you’ll receive a free classic cover collection book.
- This offer is only valid on Friday, July 15th for Dolby screenings of the film.
About Thor: Love and Thunder
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now and check out Mack’s review of the film here.